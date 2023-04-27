Ask a Stoner: Are Magic Mushrooms Edibles Hard to Make?

Dear Stoner: How hard is it to make psilocybin edibles? Is it like making weed brownies and tea?
Svetlana
Dear Svetlana: Think of it like that Pulp Fiction discussion about giving a married woman a foot massage versus having an affair: They're not the same thing, but they're in the same ballpark. And mushroom edibles play in a much easier ballpark, actually.
Making cannabis edibles at home requires a long, sometimes messy process because you have to strip the THC off the cannabis by grinding up the flower, activating it in the oven, and then slowly cooking it in butter or cooking oil before straining out the plant matter. Using hash is an easier option, but that still requires multiple steps before you can even infuse a dish.
Popular psilocybin edibles like mushroom chocolates only require the grinding and cooking part, because you don't need fat molecules to strip off the THC. The same goes for psilocybin tea: It just requires grinding and steeping in hot water. If you're inexperienced with psilocybin, though, look up more information and buy a scale, because over-dosing mushroom edibles brings a much more intense experience than a weed coma does.
Send questions to [email protected]