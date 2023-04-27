Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Are Magic Mushrooms Edibles Hard to Make?

April 27, 2023 6:06AM

A stoner smokes a joint.
Westword
Dear Stoner: How hard is it to make psilocybin edibles? Is it like making weed brownies and tea?
Svetlana

Dear Svetlana: Think of it like that Pulp Fiction discussion about giving a married woman a foot massage versus having an affair: They're not the same thing, but they're in the same ballpark. And mushroom edibles play in a much easier ballpark, actually.
click to enlarge Homemade magic mushroom chocolates
Cannabis and mushrooms chocolates are not the same thing, but they're in the same ballpark.
Flickr/Artizone
Making cannabis edibles at home requires a long, sometimes messy process because you have to strip the THC off the cannabis by grinding up the flower, activating it in the oven, and then slowly cooking it in butter or cooking oil before straining out the plant matter. Using hash is an easier option, but that still requires multiple steps before you can even infuse a dish.

Popular psilocybin edibles like mushroom chocolates only require the grinding and cooking part, because you don't need fat molecules to strip off the THC. The same goes for psilocybin tea: It just requires grinding and steeping in hot water. If you're inexperienced with psilocybin, though, look up more information and buy a scale, because over-dosing mushroom edibles brings a much more intense experience than a weed coma does.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation