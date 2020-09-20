Reader: I Miss Getting My Weed Measured by Fingers

A reader who's been smoking more and drinking less during the pandemic recently asked our Stoner whether he should buy pot by the ounce: "Will I save money, or just smoke faster?

By way of an answer, Herbert Fuego offered an old stoner saying: “I smoked 70 percent of my weed in three days, and 30 percent for the next seven.” He then suggested that the reader find a middle ground, divide his stash in several Mason jars, and attempt to exercise moderation.

You save on gas and time not going to a weed store every day/multiple times a week.



I don’t have to keep going back to the depo every other day. I’m sorry, but an eighth can’t last more than two days...not for me.



The older you get, the better you get at making sure it lasts as long as it's supposed too. Plus, you have fewer bums coming over that you have to smoke out and more friends who bring some weed to smoke and share with you.



That's something I miss about the '70s. The joy in buying an ounce of one of the rare strains, having the big bag stuffed in your sock.



I miss getting my weed measured by fingers...and somehow the dealer's fingers were always smaller than mine.

Imagine needing to read an article to discuss the pros and cons of picking up a zip instead of a gram.



Either way, you win.

