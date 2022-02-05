Hemp Is on the Menu at Copper Mountain Resorts...and Your House

Copper Mountain Resorts has partnered with Planet Based Foods, a food company that uses a hemp seed base, to offer vegan options at the ski destination this winter. And according to Planet Based Foods president and CEO Braelyn Davis, the hemp dishes have already been a big hit.
The company's hemp burger and breakfast sausage patties are served at eleven locations within both the high- and mid-mountain resort areas, including the resort's Ten Mile Tavern, Jack’s Slopeside Grill, Mulligan’s Irish Pub, Solitude Station and Koko’s Hut.
“We pushed [Copper Mountain Resorts] out during their first quarter in November and they sold through it, over 1,500 pounds, and they’ve already processed re-orders,” he says.
Hemp seeds are high in omega and essential fatty acids, along with 21 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per Planet Based Foods serving. Those with dietary restrictions are also covered, according to Braelyn, as hemp seeds don't flare up many allergies.
Planet Based Foods' current line features burgers, crumbles and breakfast patties consisting of a non-GMO hemp seed, brown rice and pea protein blend. In order to produce the most flavorful options, the company took around six years to develop and finalize its backlog of seasoning profiles, ranging from mesquite to zesty.
Want to try some out for yourself? Planet Based Food has shared spicy green chili burger and vegan taco recipes for your next Meatless Monday. Cheers!
Spicy Green Chili Burger (Serves four)
For the Habanero Sauce:
2 cups of vegenaise
1/2 cups of habanero hot sauce
For the Spicy Slaw:
1 cup of shredded cabbage
1 cup of shredded red cabbage
1/2 cup of habanero sauce
For Serving:
4 Planet Based Foods Southwest Green Chili Burgers
4 brioche or vegan wheat buns, lightly toasted (or substitute gluten-free buns)
4 slices of vegan pepper jack cheese
2 fresh jalapeños cut into 1/8 inch slices
1 avocado cut into quarters and thinly sliced
Directions:
1. In a medium bowl, stir together vegenaise and habanero hot sauce. Transfer to a squeeze bottle. (optional)
2. In a medium bowl, add green cabbage, purple cabbage and habanero sauce. Toss well to coat with dressing. Set aside.
3. Heat a gas grill to 400°F with the lid closed for ten minutes or prepare a charcoal grill fire. Clean the grill grate well, then use tongs and an oiled paper towel to grease the grate.
4. Grill burgers until browned (about three to four minutes.) Flip and add pepper jack cheese. Cook for an additional three to four minutes or until cooked through.
5. To serve, spread both sides of the buns with the Habanero Sauce. Add spicy slaw to the bottom buns. Top spicy slaw with burgers. Place three to four fresh-cut jalapeños on top of the cheese and add avocado slices. Top with bun tops and serve immediately.
Tip: If you don’t have a grill, heat 1 to 2 teaspoons oil (avocado oil preferred) in a pan over low-medium heat, and slowly cook for three to four minutes, flipping until golden brown.
Vegan Tacos (Serves eight)
For the Taco Filling:
Two 8 ounce bags of Planet Based Foods Original Crumble
1 tablespoon of organic avocado oil (or your preferred oil)
2 minced garlic cloves
1 cup of diced yellow onion
1/4 cup of veggie stock
For the Taco Seasoning:
1 teaspoon of cumin
2 tablespoons of ancho chili powder
2 tablespoons of smoked paprika
1 tablespoon of garlic powder
2 tablespoons of onion powder
2 teaspoons of black pepper
1 tablespoon of oregano
1 teaspoon of cayenne (optional for extra heat)
For Serving:
8 corn taco shells
2 avocados, thinly sliced
2 chopped large tomatoes
1/2 cup of chopped cilantro
1 lime cut into wedges
1 cup of your favorite salsa
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. In a bowl, blend all of the seasonings together (the recipe will provide you with an extra amount for multiple uses.)
3. Heat skillet to medium and add oil to the heated pan.
4. Sauté onions with garlic in the pan until fragrant and translucent (about three minutes.)
5. Add Planet Based Foods Original Crumble and cook for three to four minutes.
6. Add premixed seasoning (we recommend starting with 2 to 3 tablespoons.) Then, add the veggie stock to the pan. Stir. Once heated up, cook until any excess liquid has cooked off. Turn to low and cover.
7. Place the corn taco shells in the oven and warm them for five minutes.
8. Once the shells are warm, stuff with a couple spoonfuls of taco filling. Add tomato, cilantro, sliced avocado and a squeeze of lime. Top with your choice of salsa or hot sauce.
Tip: These tacos are delicious when topped with your favorite vegan cheese.