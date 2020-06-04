Gardner: Marijuana Banking Would Pass Senate If Vote Were Held

There's little doubt in Senator Cory Gardner's mind that a marijuana banking bill would be approved if it actually went to a vote, but getting that measure in front of his Senate colleagues has been a slog.

"There is tremendous support in the Senate, and if we had a vote on it — or could get a vote on it — it would pass with more than 60 percent support," Gardner said during a June 3 webinar on marijuana policy. "We've got billions of dollars on the outside of the economy looking in, when we need them on the inside of the economy looking out."

Where's the roadblock? Before the SAFE Banking Act — a successful House bill pushed by Representative Ed Perlmutter that would create federal protection for financial institutions serving state-legal marijuana businesses — can reach the Senate floor, it has to get through the Senate Banking Committee, and Chair Mike Crapo has a load of issues with legal marijuana. The Republican from Idaho has voiced concerns over the potency of legal pot and industry marketing tactics, among other things.

Crapo has said that he'd like to see more studies focusing on marijuana's effects on children; he'd also like a potency limit of 2 percent THC for legal marijuana products, which would essentially wipe out the inventory of every dispensary in Colorado. Gardner, also a Republican, says that Crapo has been open to conversations about the bill, but he recognizes that Crapo's recommended potency limit is a non-starter with the pot industry, and doesn't view the banking committee as the most fertile ground for negotiation.

"That is not a helpful committee. We have some of the staunchest opponents to cannabis reform in the Senate on that committee," Gardner said, adding that most of the anti-marijuana sentiment "sounds like something my granddad said in the 1950s, and apparently they're all in the Senate Banking Committee right now."

Largely a cash business because of federal prohibition, state-legal marijuana operations and many of the companies that work with them are denied access to banking and financial services, such as loans and lines of credit. The SAFE Banking Act passed the House in 2019, but has failed to gain necessary traction in the Senate, with Crapo and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both presenting large obstacles.

Attaching Safe Banking Act language to larger bills, such as previous and future COVID-19 relief packages, has been another option explored by sponsors (the move was successful in the House) and would obviate the need for Crapo or the Senate Banking Committee's approval. But it would require McConnell's support.

"They understand that this ought to be part of the package going forward," Gardner said of his fellow senators. "We've watched Mitch McConnell start out on a number of these things be opposes...over time, he's modified his position. I think this is something relatively easy for him to do."