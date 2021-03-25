Ask a Stoner: Creating a Cannabis Spread for Visiting Friends

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Dear Stoner: I stopped smoking pot years ago, but my friends who are about to visit still burn. We all make enough money to get whatever at the store. How can I be a good weed host?

Dear Host: Have they been to a dispensary before, or do they live in a state without pot shops? For most cannabis tourists, visiting the dispensary is an important part of the trip. It allows them to dive headfirst into our legal fun and soak up all the different consumption options Colorado offers. And if enough friends are visiting — or your friends just run through a lot of weed — you’ll want to have at least one more person with you so the 1-ounce-a-day limit doesn’t force multiple trips. If your friends really like to puff, keep a joint rolled for the car ride from the airport, and stop at the pot shop on the way home.

To impress your friends, have a full spread of edibles, buds, dabbable concentrates, pre-rolled joints (twisted by you, not the dispensary; don’t subject your buddies to dispensary pre-rolls) and maybe even some CBD waiting for them. People like options, and that’s the biggest advantage of dispensary shopping. However, if you want to get outside and have fun, make sure they don’t overdo it. My college friend is still on my couch after taking a dab three years ago.

