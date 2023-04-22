Reader: Every Day is 4/20 in Denver

Thomas Mitchell shared his observations of the 420 event, along with photos; in comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers offered their own thoughts on the fest, along with Colorado's cannabis scene in general. Says Michael:
Every day is 4/20 in Denver.Adds Richard:
4/20 was a lot more fun before 2012, when weed was still illegal. Now that it’s legal, the date 4/20 has become way too commercialized.Offers Mike:
Big Time stoner, never been. Would rather sit on my deck and stare at the mountain. But everyone have fun.Replies P.K.
You pack that park with a bunch of tokers, it becomes a happy place.Counters OnDeli:
Y’all took the fun out of the Mile High Festival!Notes Mar:
I'm really not fond of watching the city look like a zombie apocalypse. I was sure to stay indoors.Replies Michael:
Smoking pot and getting high…seems like something to be proud of and to celebrate.Suggests Robin:
Events like this need to be canceled for good.Did you go to Civic Center Park on 4/20? What did you think? Over the years, what was your favorite 4/20 celebration?