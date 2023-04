Reader: Every Day is 4/20 in Denver

Every day is 4/20 in Denver.



4/20 was a lot more fun before 2012, when weed was still illegal. Now that it’s legal, the date 4/20 has become way too commercialized.



Big Time stoner, never been. Would rather sit on my deck and stare at the mountain. But everyone have fun.



You pack that park with a bunch of tokers, it becomes a happy place.



Y’all took the fun out of the Mile High Festival!

I'm really not fond of watching the city look like a zombie apocalypse. I was sure to stay indoors.



Smoking pot and getting high…seems like something to be proud of and to celebrate.



Events like this need to be canceled for good.

Civic Center Park was packed on April 20, when people flocked to downtown Denver to celebrate the unofficial cannabis holiday of 4/20 at the Mile High 420 Festival . Waka Flocka opened the festivities by jumping into the crowd, accepting blunts from fans and inviting 420 Fest MC Tommy Chong — who may have smoked a joint or two throughout the afternoon, and evening — on stage. Even Chong's old buddy, Cheech, rolled up. (Well, not really, but one guy and his car were a spot-on impression.)Thomas Mitchell shared his observations of the 420 event, along with photos ; in comments on the Westword Facebook post , readers offered their own thoughts on the fest, along with Colorado's cannabis scene in general. Says Michael:Adds Richard:Offers Mike:Replies P.K.Counters OnDeli:Notes Mar:Replies Michael:Suggests Robin:Did you go to Civic Center Park on 4/20? What did you think? Over the years, what was your favorite 4/20 celebration? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]