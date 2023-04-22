Navigation
Comment of the Day

Reader: Every Day is 4/20 in Denver

April 22, 2023 9:03AM

The scene at 4:20 on 4/20.
Civic Center Park was packed on April 20, when people flocked to downtown Denver to celebrate the unofficial cannabis holiday of 4/20 at the Mile High 420 Festival. Waka Flocka opened the festivities by jumping into the crowd, accepting blunts from fans and inviting 420 Fest MC Tommy Chong — who may have smoked a joint or two throughout the afternoon, and evening — on stage. Even Chong's old buddy, Cheech, rolled up. (Well, not really, but one guy and his car were a spot-on impression.)

Thomas Mitchell shared his observations of the 420 event, along with photos; in comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers offered their own thoughts on the fest, along with Colorado's cannabis scene in general. Says Michael: 
Every day is 4/20 in Denver.
Adds Richard:
 4/20 was a lot more fun before 2012, when weed was still illegal. Now that it’s legal, the date 4/20 has become way too commercialized.
Offers Mike: 
Big Time stoner, never been. Would rather sit on my deck and stare at the mountain. But everyone have fun.
Replies P.K. 
You pack that park with a bunch of tokers, it becomes a happy place.
Counters OnDeli: 
Y’all took the fun out of the Mile High Festival! 
Notes Mar: 
I'm really not fond of watching the city look like a zombie apocalypse. I was sure to stay indoors.
Replies Michael: 
Smoking pot and getting high…seems like something to be proud of and to celebrate.
Suggests Robin: 
Events like this need to be canceled for good. 
Did you go to Civic Center Park on 4/20? What did you think? Over the years, what was your favorite 4/20 celebration? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
