Tokers of the Old-School: Dispensaries Carrying Classic Strains

Thanks to legalization, we've never had more choices when buying pot; commercial breeders are constantly toying with the boundless combinations of cannabis genetics, looking for a way to get an edge up on the competition. But all these new options can make strain shopping tricky, especially for newcomers to this state encountering an embarrassment of riches.

Unlike in Colorado, tokers in non-legal states have had to purchase whatever was available where they grew up, giving someone from Illinois or Nebraska a larger affinity for Northern Lights, for example, than someone from the West Coast. And for anyone getting back into cannabis use after taking off for a few decades, such classic strains as AK-47, Hindu Kush or Maui Wowie provide a sense of comfort...if they can find them.