Juicy Fruit is a favorite among users who started toking in the '70s and '80s.
Herbert Fuego

Tokers of the Old-School: Dispensaries Carrying Classic Strains

Herbert Fuego | October 22, 2018 | 9:25am
Thanks to legalization, we've never had more choices when buying pot; commercial breeders are constantly toying with the boundless combinations of cannabis genetics, looking for a way to get an edge up on the competition. But all these new options can make strain shopping tricky, especially for newcomers to this state encountering an embarrassment of riches.

Unlike in Colorado, tokers in non-legal states have had to purchase whatever was available where they grew up, giving someone from Illinois or Nebraska a larger affinity for Northern Lights, for example, than someone from the West Coast. And for anyone getting back into cannabis use after taking off for a few decades, such classic strains as AK-47, Hindu Kush or Maui Wowie provide a sense of comfort...if they can find them.

Fortunately, despite the wide array of strains available in Colorado, a lot of the old, reliable strains are more available than you might think. Here are ten dispensaries that carry a boatload of classic buds, from Colombian Gold to East Coast Sour Diesel.

Botanico
3054 Larimer Street
303-297-2273
botanicommj.com

Diego Pellicer
2949 West Alameda Avenue
720-787-4909
co.diego-pellicer.com

Good Chemistry
Three metro locations
goodchem.org

Green Cross of Cherry Creek
3400 South Oneida Way
303-321-4201
greencrosscc.com

Healing House Denver
2383 South Downing Street
720-379-3816
healinghousefamily.com

The Kind Room carries a long list of old-school strains.
Scott Lentz

The Joint by Cannabis
4735 West 38th Avenue
303-455-0079
thejoint.life

The Kind Room
1881 South Broadway
720-266-3136
thekindroom.org

L'Eagle
380 Quivas Street
303-825-0497
leagledenver.com

Sacred Seed
5885 East Evans Avenue
303-756-3762
sacredseed.co

Silver Stem Fine Cannabis
Seven metro locations
silverstemcannabis.com

Oasis Cannabis Superstore
5440 West 44th Avenue
303-333-3338

6359 East Evans Avenue
303-756-1494
oasissuperstore.com

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

