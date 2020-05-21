 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: Where Can 18-Year-Old MMJ Patients Shop?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Where Can 18-Year-Old MMJ Patients Shop?

Herbert Fuego | May 21, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Dear Stoner: I just got my medical marijuana card, but I’m only eighteen, and most medical stores won’t serve me until I’m 21. Why? And where can I go?
Rose

Dear Rose: If a medical dispensary caters to the recreational crowd, that usually means any medical shopper will have to be at least 21, too, because most of those dual-use dispensaries have connected retail spaces for recreational buyers and medical patients. But not all of them have thrown in the towel on the concept of separate but equal, and there are some medical-only dispensaries in the Denver area serving eighteen-year-old patients.

Ask a Stoner: Where Can 18-Year-Old MMJ Patients Shop?
Scott Lentz

Related Stories

You’re in luck at most stores in Golden and Lakewood, since only medical dispensaries are allowed in those towns, and quite a few dual-use stores in Denver can serve you, including Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill and A Cut Above. There are still some medical-only dispensaries in Denver, too, believe it or not, which you can find listed on our dispensary guide.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.