Openings & Closings

Hello, Suburban Dispensaries. Goodbye, Mana Supply Co.

The west Denver dispensary has discounted everything until doors close for good.
January 22, 2024
Best Buds is now open at 4012 West 38th Avenue, with a dispensary in RiNo on the way.
Best Buds is now open at 4012 West 38th Avenue, with a dispensary in RiNo on the way. Thomas Mitchell
Another Denver dispensary will bite the dust this month when Mana Supply Co. shuts down at 2895 West Eighth Avenue. The store announced its upcoming closure in an email blast to customers on January 19, with ownership confirming the plans to Westword.

"Closing our doors comes with mixed emotions, as we reflect on the wonderful times spent getting to know each and every one of you. We are grateful for the community that has grown around Mana, and we want to express our heartfelt thanks for your loyalty," Mana announced in a message to customers over the weekend.

Mana plans to close before the end of the month, so the entire store is discounted by 40 percent until inventory is cleaned out.

There is no announced replacement for Mana on West Eighth Avenue. Still, a handful of new dispensaries have opened in metro Denver in recent weeks, including stores in northwest Denver, Broomfield, Golden and Lakewood. See all the action below, as well as two dispensary openings on the horizon.

Recent Dispensary Openings:

Best Buds
4012 West 38th Avenue
720-894-0566

Callie's Cannabis Shoppe
291 Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield
303-993-5021

The Dab by Silverpeak
4490 West 121st Avenue, Broomfield
720-504-5115

Social Cannabis
17120 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
303-815-4658

Star Buds
256 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
720-669-3515


Upcoming Dispensary Closings:

Mana Supply Co.
2895 West Eighth Avenue
720-749-4642


Dispensaries Coming Soon:

Best Buds
3814 Walnut Street

Bahama Mama Craft Cannabis
3000 Folsom Street, Boulder
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
