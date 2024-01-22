Hello, Suburban Dispensaries. Goodbye, Mana Supply Co.

"Closing our doors comes with mixed emotions, as we reflect on the wonderful times spent getting to know each and every one of you. We are grateful for the community that has grown around Mana, and we want to express our heartfelt thanks for your loyalty," Mana announced in a message to customers over the weekend.
Mana plans to close before the end of the month, so the entire store is discounted by 40 percent until inventory is cleaned out.
There is no announced replacement for Mana on West Eighth Avenue. Still, a handful of new dispensaries have opened in metro Denver in recent weeks, including stores in northwest Denver, Broomfield, Golden and Lakewood. See all the action below, as well as two dispensary openings on the horizon.
Recent Dispensary Openings:Best Buds
4012 West 38th Avenue
720-894-0566
Callie's Cannabis Shoppe
291 Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield
303-993-5021
The Dab by Silverpeak
4490 West 121st Avenue, Broomfield
720-504-5115
Social Cannabis
17120 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
303-815-4658
Star Buds
256 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
720-669-3515
Upcoming Dispensary Closings:
Mana Supply Co.
2895 West Eighth Avenue
720-749-4642
Dispensaries Coming Soon:Best Buds
3814 Walnut Street
Bahama Mama Craft Cannabis
3000 Folsom Street, Boulder