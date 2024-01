Hello, Suburban Dispensaries. Goodbye, Mana Supply Co.

Recent Dispensary Openings:

Upcoming Dispensary Closings:



Dispensaries Coming Soon:

Another Denver dispensary will bite the dust this month when Mana Supply Co. shuts down at 2895 West Eighth Avenue. The store announced its upcoming closure in an email blast to customers on January 19, with ownership confirming the plans to"Closing our doors comes with mixed emotions, as we reflect on the wonderful times spent getting to know each and every one of you. We are grateful for the community that has grown around Mana, and we want to express our heartfelt thanks for your loyalty," Mana announced in a message to customers over the weekend.Mana plans to close before the end of the month, so the entire store is discounted by 40 percent until inventory is cleaned out.There is no announced replacement for Mana on West Eighth Avenue. Still, a handful of new dispensaries have opened in metro Denver in recent weeks, including stores in northwest Denver , Broomfield, Golden and Lakewood. See all the action below, as well as two dispensary openings on the horizon.4012 West 38th Avenue720-894-0566 Callie's Cannabis Shoppe

291 Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield303-993-50214490 West 121st Avenue, Broomfield720-504-511517120 West Colfax Avenue, Golden303-815-4658 Star Buds

256 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood720-669-35152895 West Eighth Avenue720-749-46423814 Walnut Street3000 Folsom Street, Boulder