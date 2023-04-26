Navigation
Openings and Closings: Say Goodbye to LaConte's, Doctor's Orders

April 26, 2023 6:58AM

LaConte's on 7th Avenue closed in March after a developer bought out the block, but the north Denver location is still open.
Denver's dispensary scene continues to morph, with a handful of longtime stores changing names or closing altogether.

The LaConte's dispensary on Seventh Avenue closed in March after a developer bought the block, which was also home to the now-closed City Bakery Cafe. This was the second store in Capitol Hill owned by Pure Greens to close within the last year; the Salida-based group shut the Mile High Green Cross dispensary last May. (The LaConte's store at 5194 Washington Street is still open.)

Denver Dispensary, another seasoned dispensary with a decade-long history, has closed. So has Mammoth Farms, a southwest Denver dispensary that served as a flagship store for a wholesale grower of the same name.

It's not all gloomy news, though: Snaxland and Spark both expanded into new stores in April, and Best High, a new dispensary operation, opened in east Denver.

There were a handful of other recent local marijuana business moves, including a couple of dispensary rebrands and two new mobile weed lounges. Find them all below:

Recent Dispensary Openings:

Best High
1518 Quince Street
303-900-0809

Snaxland Denver
543 Bryant Street
303-872-3959

SoHi Denver (formerly Doctor's Orders)
1406 West 38th Avenue
303-433-0276

Spark
4799 Colorado Boulevard
303-573-4800

Verts Neighborhood Dispensary (formerly Golden Alternative Medicine)
511 Orchard Street, Golden
720-361-2144


Recent Dispensary Closings:

Denver Dispensary
4975 Vasquez Boulevard

Doctor's Orders (now SoHi Denver)
1406 West 38th Avenue

Golden Alternative Medicine (now Verts Neighborhood Dispensary)
511 Orchard Street, Golden

La Conte's Dispensary
105 East Seventh Avenue

Mammoth Farms
755 South Federal Boulevard

New mobile cannabis hospitality services:


Colorado Cannabis Tours
303-420-8687

The Cannabis Experience
720-840-7576
