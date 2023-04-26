Openings and Closings: Say Goodbye to LaConte's, Doctor's Orders

The LaConte's dispensary on Seventh Avenue closed in March after a developer bought the block, which was also home to the now-closed City Bakery Cafe. This was the second store in Capitol Hill owned by Pure Greens to close within the last year; the Salida-based group shut the Mile High Green Cross dispensary last May. (The LaConte's store at 5194 Washington Street is still open.)
Denver Dispensary, another seasoned dispensary with a decade-long history, has closed. So has Mammoth Farms, a southwest Denver dispensary that served as a flagship store for a wholesale grower of the same name.
It's not all gloomy news, though: Snaxland and Spark both expanded into new stores in April, and Best High, a new dispensary operation, opened in east Denver.
There were a handful of other recent local marijuana business moves, including a couple of dispensary rebrands and two new mobile weed lounges. Find them all below:
Recent Dispensary Openings:Best High
1518 Quince Street
303-900-0809
Snaxland Denver
543 Bryant Street
303-872-3959
SoHi Denver (formerly Doctor's Orders)
1406 West 38th Avenue
303-433-0276
Spark
4799 Colorado Boulevard
303-573-4800
Verts Neighborhood Dispensary (formerly Golden Alternative Medicine)
511 Orchard Street, Golden
720-361-2144
Denver Dispensary
Recent Dispensary Closings:
4975 Vasquez Boulevard
Doctor's Orders (now SoHi Denver)
1406 West 38th Avenue
Golden Alternative Medicine (now Verts Neighborhood Dispensary)
511 Orchard Street, Golden
La Conte's Dispensary
105 East Seventh Avenue
Mammoth Farms
755 South Federal Boulevard
New mobile cannabis hospitality services:
Colorado Cannabis Tours
303-420-8687
The Cannabis Experience
720-840-7576