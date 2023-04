Openings and Closings: Say Goodbye to LaConte's, Doctor's Orders

Recent Dispensary Openings:



Denver's dispensary scene continues to morph, with a handful of longtime stores changing names or closing altogether.The LaConte's dispensary on Seventh Avenue closed in March after a developer bought the block, which was also home to the now-closed City Bakery Cafe . This was the second store in Capitol Hill owned by Pure Greens to close within the last year; the Salida-based group shut the Mile High Green Cross dispensary last May . (The LaConte's store at 5194 Washington Street is still open.)Denver Dispensary, another seasoned dispensary with a decade-long history, has closed. So has Mammoth Farms, a southwest Denver dispensary that served as a flagship store for a wholesale grower of the same name.It's not all gloomy news, though: Snaxland and Spark both expanded into new stores in April, and Best High, a new dispensary operation, opened in east Denver.There were a handful of other recent local marijuana business moves, including a couple of dispensary rebrands and two new mobile weed lounges . Find them all below:1518 Quince Street303-900-0809543 Bryant Street303-872-3959 SoHi Denver (formerly Doctor's Orders)1406 West 38th Avenue303-433-02764799 Colorado Boulevard303-573-4800 Verts Neighborhood Dispensary (formerly Golden Alternative Medicine)511 Orchard Street, Golden720-361-21444975 Vasquez Boulevard(now SoHi Denver)1406 West 38th Avenue(now Verts Neighborhood Dispensary)511 Orchard Street, Golden105 East Seventh Avenue755 South Federal Boulevard303-420-8687720-840-7576