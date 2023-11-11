Are Denver Dispensary Deals Worth a Road Trip?

Dear Stoner: I'm paying a lot of money for what seem like average dispensary products in Dillon. Are the prices and products in Denver worth driving down for the day to stock up?
Kiera
Dear Kiera: This a common theme among mountain and resort towns, and Dillon is a good example. The three dispensaries in Dillon have flower prices similar to those at most Denver stores, based on their menus, but edibles and hash prices are a few dollars higher in the mountains. Dispensary menus have become much more reasonable in the mountains, but you'll always miss out on better sales and product selection because of the lack of competition. Whereas Dillon has just a few stores, around 200 different Denver dispensaries are vying for customer attention, with flash deals and product drops from craft brands.
If you're willing to spend a few minutes researching your preferred dispensaries, daily deals and coupons, then a drive into Denver could well be worth the time and gas, especially if you're a medical marijuana patient. Registered medical marijuana patients can buy up to two ounces of cannabis a day in Colorado, while recreational customers can buy one. If you're trying to make a bigger Costco run, then you can always bring friends for a weekend trip. Denver isn't a bad city to hang out in.
