Ask a Stoner: Have Marijuana Lounges Reopened Yet?

Dear Stoner: Are weed clubs allowed to open again yet? What about the private ones?
Horner
Dear Horner: Cannabis consumption lounges, licensed and unlicensed, were given the go-ahead to reopen April 1 by the City of Denver as COVID-19 cases declined and vaccination rates increased. The city’s only lounge with a permit for social pot use, the Coffee Joint, has been open since April 14, according to co-owner Rita Tsalyuk, and Denver’s most popular members-only pot lounge, Tetra Lounge, reopened a week or so before that.
Both were open in time for 4/20, with updated policies to incorporate social distancing and sanitation. The Coffee Joint only allows vaping and doesn’t have an outdoor space, unfortunately, but you can smoke on a patio outside Tetra. There are also some under-the-radar clubs operating right now against the city’s wishes, but they wouldn’t be as cool — or still in business — if we told you about them.
