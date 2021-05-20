 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: Have Marijuana Lounges Reopened Yet?

Herbert Fuego | May 20, 2021 | 5:59am
Ask a Stoner: Have Marijuana Lounges Reopened Yet?EXPAND
Westword
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Dear Stoner: Are weed clubs allowed to open again yet? What about the private ones?
Horner

Dear Horner: Cannabis consumption lounges, licensed and unlicensed, were given the go-ahead to reopen April 1 by the City of Denver as COVID-19 cases declined and vaccination rates increased. The city’s only lounge with a permit for social pot use, the Coffee Joint, has been open since April 14, according to co-owner Rita Tsalyuk, and Denver’s most popular members-only pot lounge, Tetra Lounge, reopened a week or so before that.

Tetra Lounge, a members-only club, allows marijuana smoking indoors and on the back patio outside.
Tetra Lounge, a members-only club, allows marijuana smoking indoors and on the back patio outside.
Jacqueline Collins

Related Stories

Both were open in time for 4/20, with updated policies to incorporate social distancing and sanitation. The Coffee Joint only allows vaping and doesn’t have an outdoor space, unfortunately, but you can smoke on a patio outside Tetra. There are also some under-the-radar clubs operating right now against the city’s wishes, but they wouldn’t be as cool — or still in business — if we told you about them.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.