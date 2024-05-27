Reader: Denver Still Hasn't Figured Out Public Consumption

Leder, who now spends most of her time in Florida, is selling the building at 1244 Grant Street; the future owner "doesn't plan on using the mansion in a similar way," she says. "There was a lot of interest in the mansion, and we had a lot of tours. We had someone who was going to convert it into a shared apartment building, we had someone looking to turn it into office space, and we had someone looking to do something else."
What might that something else be? Leder isn't saying, but in their comments on the Westword Instagram, readers offer a few suggestions, as well as other observations. Says Cannabis Tech:
Oh, this sucks... I've attended several events at the MJ Mansion and they were all a blast. I can't wait for consumption venues to be normalized.Responds Ian:
Denver started selling legal weed in 2014 and over ten years later still has not figured out public consumption.Replies Sher:
Put it to better use, maybe a wellness center of therapies...the weed thing is so over on so many levels.Adds CNB:
Great place for an axe-throwing brewery coworking space.Adds Josh:
Make it a studio for music production. There wouldn’t be any availability due to all the producers in Denver. LOLWorries Madeline:
Beautiful mansion. I really hope they don’t make it into apartments.
Concludes Charles:
We can’t have nice things.Did you visit the Marijuana Mansion? What did you think? What's your opinion of Denver's social-consumption project in general? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].