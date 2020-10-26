Texting Scammers Trying to Defraud Denver Marijuana Businesses

The Denver Police Department has issued an alert to local cannabis outfits, warning them of several reported attempts to "scam or defraud marijuana businesses" out of cash.

According to a DPD bulletin, employees of metro marijuana businesses have received text messages and calls from someone impersonating their supervisors or employers, instructing workers to take photos of fire extinguishers, doors, safes and cash on hand for an upcoming inspection. Multiple phone numbers have been connected to the scam attempts, the DPD adds, with the suspects offering bonuses to employees for compliance with the instructions.

The bulletin doesn't name the businesses that been targeted. DPD communications director Doug Schepman says names of the two businesses that reported the scam were withheld to avoid singling out, but adds that "no financial loss was reported."

So far.

According to the DPD, the suspects knew information about the targeted companies, including names of employees; the scamsters' instructions typically requested that cash on the location be packaged for future pickup.

"The Denver Police Department recommends if your business or employees receive calls or text messages similar to these events, you attempt to verify the identity of all persons involved," reads the DPD warning to marijuana business owners. "If an employee is unsure of the validity of a call or text, have them refer the communication to a manager or owner."

Who should then contact the police.