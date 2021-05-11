Ask a Stoner: Which Denver Suburbs Don't Have Dispensaries?

- Local
Dear Stoner: Which Denver suburbs don't have dispensaries? I’m looking to move to the area from Virginia, and don’t want to end up with an extra weekly commute.
Big Smit
Dear Smit: Virginia just legalized recreational cannabis, but if the laws there are like Colorado’s, then towns have to opt into allowing dispensaries before pot shops can open. Most of the large suburban communities surrounding Denver have already done that, and three noticeable stragglers — Broomfield, Lakewood and Littleton — finally approved retail pot shops in 2020. Recreational sales have already started in Littleton and will begin this summer in Lakewood, while Broomfield is likely to wait until 2022. With those three included, virtually every significant town bordering Denver permits recreational sales, with the exception of Arvada, Golden and Westminster — and they border Federal Heights, Thornton, Wheat Ridge and Denver, all of which have dispensaries.
More conservative communities like Greenwood Village, Parker and Highlands Ranch (look up those places on Google Maps and you’ll see the trend) won’t opt into retail pot any time soon, but unless you have four kids and own two SUVs, those communities aren’t that appealing. I’d focus more on the price of your next home than where the dispensary is, because housing costs here are higher than I’ll ever be.
