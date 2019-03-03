Reader: Colorado Has Failed the Industry, Patients, Consumers, Even Tourists

More than two years after Denver voters approved allowing social consumption locations in the city, only one exists. The second, Vape and Play, closed last weekend, after only a month in business.

Denver City Councilwoman Kendra Black has been leading a task force to study problems with Denver's pilot program, and this week city council approved making the program permanent. While other fixes are still in the works, social-use advocates worry that they're too little, too late.

Colorado has failed the industry, patients, consumers and even tourists.... We had a "regulate like alcohol" approach sold to us, when the truth is that all we have is an over-regulated tax cash cow. Hell, people still go to jail for this plant. You can't legalize something and simultaneously over-regulate and criminalize it anyway.



This is what happens when something becomes “legal”... the stigma of it being “ illegal” is still there. Police states hate “decriminalizing” anything. Do you understand why there is so much regulation and oversight? Control measures.



The regulations should be no more restrictive than those for bars and should exempt businesses from the Indoor Clean Air Act. You’re welcome. I wish I could get paid $90,000 a year to be as useless as our esteemed Council Members.

During its short life, Vape and Play was just the second licensed cannabis consumption space in Denver, following the Coffee Joint. The businesses are licensed through Denver's social cannabis consumption program, which allows owners to apply for private pot use areas. However, businesses with social consumption licenses are barred from selling cannabis or allowing alcohol consumption under state law, making customers and subsequent profits hard to come by.

The pilot program had been slated to sunset in 2020; by making it permanent, councilmembers hope that would-be potrepreneurs have more incentive to put time and money into applying for social consumption permits. Vape and Play's owners reportedly put over half a million dollars into their project at 1753 South Broadway, which is now for sale.

What do you think of the city's social consumption program? What fixes should be made? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.