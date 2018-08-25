Reader: You All Are Spoiled by Denver's Cheap Weed

Weed is cheaper in Denver than it is in many other cities, according to a new report from Wikileaf. Studying markets where marijuana (both medical and recreational) is legal, it determined that Mile High tokers should consider themselves lucky. The average eighth — or 3.5 grams — in Denver costs $32.10. The only city on the survey with lower prices was Portland, Oregon, where an eighth runs $30.60.

Well, do you feel lucky, Denver?

Mike does, and says: