Reader: You All Are Spoiled by Denver's Cheap Weed

Weed is cheaper in Denver than it is in many other cities, according to a new report from Wikileaf. Studying markets where marijuana (both medical and recreational) is legal, it determined that Mile High tokers should consider themselves lucky. The average eighth — or 3.5 grams — in Denver costs $32.10. The only city on the survey with lower prices was Portland, Oregon, where an eighth runs $30.60.
Well, do you feel lucky, Denver?
Mike does, and says:
I know I appreciate that fact.
But Scott responds:
Would never pay $32 an eighth. I'm medical and pay $21 a quarter here in Colorado Springs, but always found good deals on rec or med in Denver...prices have dropped everywhere. You just need to look and get on the text or mailing lists.
Trina adds:
Y'all are spoiled. Jersey street weed is like $40/eighth. I went to a dispensary in Vegas on 420 this year; they told me they were running a special for the holiday and it was $40/eighth, I laughed so fucking hard I was like, "What kind of sale is that? That's standard."
Replies Jack:
When I went to a Vegas dispensary for the first time, the budtender realized I lived in Denver, and the first thing he said was "Don't freak out when you see the prices." The cost of living balances out with the difference in prices, trust me.
And then there's this from Tmiah:
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Wait. It's a plant. It is free if you grow it yourself; feel free to go that route, many do. Otherwise, we are talking about a business that should be treated like any other business. Isn't that the point? That dispensaries are not treated any differently than anything else?
For this study, Wikileaf compared the average price of legal dispensary buds (whether medical or recreational) around the country. While most of Wikileaf's data focused on the East and West coasts, it also ranked eight major cities according to how much an eighth of an ounce of weed costs.
Unsurprisingly, Baltimore ($53.70) and Boston ($48.30) came in as the most expensive, but numbers three and four for the priciest pot cities were San Francisco ($43.60) and Seattle ($37.90), both of which are in states where recreational sales are now legal (Washington almost as long as Colorado, and California since last year).
How much do you pay in Denver? Do you think Colorado got a bargain with Amendment 64? Post a comment or send your thoughts to marijuana@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!