Ask a Stoner: Where Are All the Dispensaries West of Denver?

Dear Stoner: Why is it so hard to find legal weed west of Denver? Every time I want to stock up before I go hiking or come home from the mountains, it’s impossible to find.

Dash

Dear Dash: Because most of the towns west of Denver are squares about weed, man. The constitutional amendment that legalized recreational cannabis in Colorado allowed towns and counties to ban dispensaries if they chose. As we get close to six years of recreational legalization in this state, there are still more towns that ban cannabis sales than those that allow them.

EXPAND Silver Stem, like all dispensaries in Littleton, Lakewood, Golden and Morrison, is for medical patients only. Scott Lentz

If you’re on the western edge of the city or driving on I-70 toward the mountains, then you’re probably passing though some combination of Littleton, Lakewood, Golden, Morrison and Evergreen. All of those towns (and all of unincorporated Jefferson County, for that matter) currently ban recreational sales, though several of them have medical dispensaries. Just add weed to your hiking checklist, along with water and sunscreen, and stock up before you leave the city. It’s usually cheaper in Denver anyway.

