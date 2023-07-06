Navigation
Ask a Stoner: Pre-Ordering the Last 2 Grams of Rosin

July 6, 2023 6:05AM

Dear Stoner: I pre-ordered two grams of a specific rosin at my usual dispensary last week. Apparently they were the last two, because a guy next to me called me selfish for pre-ordering them "and keeping it from people who made the drive first." Am I the jerk? The budtender didn't want to take sides.
Dear Billy: I hope you didn't ask the budtender for an opinion, because involving an employee in the argument is never a good move. That said, you're not the jerk. I'll bet the other shopper had just heard that the rosin he wanted was sold out when the budtender announced your pre-order. A shitty discovery after a long drive, sure, but not your fault, and definitely not worthy of starting an argument with a random person.
click to enlarge A gram of fresh hash rosin
Rosin can showcase cannabis smell and flavor better than flower in some cases, and shoppers are passionate about certain strain combinations.
Jacqueline Collins
Rosin has become the bourbon of weed, with consumers storing their collections in fridges for months or years at a time as they slowly carve off dabs. Dabbers love a good vintage, and some of us chase particular highs or flavor profiles. Having such refined taste can feel like a burden when your go-to dispensary only carries fifteen grams of a certain run, but that's what pre-ordering is for. Forgot that loud loser, and keep working smarter, not harder.

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
