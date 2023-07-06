Ask a Stoner: Pre-Ordering the Last 2 Grams of Rosin

Dear Stoner: I pre-ordered two grams of a specific rosin at my usual dispensary last week. Apparently they were the last two, because a guy next to me called me selfish for pre-ordering them "and keeping it from people who made the drive first." Am I the jerk? The budtender didn't want to take sides.
Billy
Dear Billy: I hope you didn't ask the budtender for an opinion, because involving an employee in the argument is never a good move. That said, you're not the jerk. I'll bet the other shopper had just heard that the rosin he wanted was sold out when the budtender announced your pre-order. A shitty discovery after a long drive, sure, but not your fault, and definitely not worthy of starting an argument with a random person.
Rosin has become the bourbon of weed, with consumers storing their collections in fridges for months or years at a time as they slowly carve off dabs. Dabbers love a good vintage, and some of us chase particular highs or flavor profiles. Having such refined taste can feel like a burden when your go-to dispensary only carries fifteen grams of a certain run, but that's what pre-ordering is for. Forgot that loud loser, and keep working smarter, not harder.
Send questions to [email protected]