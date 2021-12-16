Support Us

Why So Many Dispensary Phone Numbers Look the Same

December 16, 2021 10:04AM

Scott Lentz
The digits "555" are used almost exclusively for imaginary phone numbers in Hollywood, but that's not the only set of numbers taken over by an industry. Marijuana stores have been giving us a wink and a nod with their phone contacts for years.

Denver dispensaries such as Buddy Boy, Cannabis Station, Ganja Gourmet, the Herbal Cure, High Level Health and Rocky Mountain High, half of which are chain operations with multiple stores, all have phone numbers ending in "9333." So do mountain dispensary chain Roots RX, Boulder dispensary Karing Kind and a handful of medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs.

The code isn't handed out by the government to mark marijuana operations. Many dispensaries ask their phone-service providers for this combination, because the numbers "9333" on a phone keypad spell out the word "weed."

Around thirty current dispensaries across Colorado have this sequence of numbers, but ending a pot shop's phone number with "weed" was even more popular at the beginning of retail marijuana sales. In 2015, over twenty dispensaries in Denver alone had "9333" at the end of their numbers, but the fad began dying out around 2017 as commercial cannabis became more buttoned-up — or just less clever, maybe.

The "9333" phone number isn't the only digit combo popular with dispensaries. Not surprisingly, "420" found its way into even more phone numbers.

There are fifteen dispensaries across Colorado with phone numbers ending in "0420"; most are located in Colorado Springs, though a few suburban Denver stores like the gag, too. About twenty Colorado dispensaries have numbers that end with something like "4201," "4420," "4200," "4204" and "2420." Another seven dispensaries were slick enough to secure "420" for their first three digits.

Unfortunately, we couldn't find a single dispensary in Colorado using 420-9333 as a phone number. Shame, my dude.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports.
