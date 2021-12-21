Ask a Stoner: Dispensaries Should Include Sales Tax in Their Prices

Dear Stoner: I was in California and visited some dispensaries. Over there, the taxes were baked into the price, versus Colorado, where we find out at the end. Why the difference?
Stone T
Dear Stone T: This annoyance afflicts dispensary price tags outside of Colorado, too, including in some parts of California. States with legal weed do not require dispensaries to include sales tax in the advertised price because it’s never been required for other retail purchasers. But since department stores don’t have tax rates north of 25 percent, we’re not doing a flabbergasted double take when the true cost of a sweatshirt appears at the register.
Send questions to [email protected]