Reader: Dispensary Line Still Better Than Waiting on a Weed Dealer

Our Stoner's response: The budtender-and-waiting-room-model is outdated. But until the industry (and government regulators) catch on, there are some options to cutting down on the wait.
And readers were quick to offer suggestions in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of this Stoner. Says Kris:
Smoke a bowl and chill out.Notes Andy:
Still faster than waiting on the weedman to meet you at McDonald's, like we used to do.Adds Kristin:
These kids don't know how good they have it. Back in my day, I had to walk uphill both ways in the freezing cold and wait outside for the man. And then he'd take my money, and maybe then he'd come back. And then you'd have this bag full of sticks and seeds, and you'd have to sort it out to get the weed. It took several hours! And if you dropped your pot on the carpet, good lord... the whole process would start all over again .Advises Emily:
I hardly wait at all at the dispensary I go to. Its all about when you go.Notes Ryan:
Typically you're waiting on tourists who are asking a million d****** questions that have been asked so many times most budtenders want to run and jump out of f****** window. And then after explaining everything, they want to know what's the highest THC!Responds Gary:
No I don't want to smell and savor its aroma, I want to grind it, smash it in a bowl and fire it up to get HIGH. You are not a sommelier, you are a sales clerk at a pot shop. Just give the OG what he wants.Says JD:
I do all of my shopping online. I place the order online, they text me when it's ready, and I then go to their express window and pick it up. Easy Peasy.
And Scott concludes:
I seldom wait more than a few moments to go back and get my goods at a dispensary and get out. It's one of the quickest and most painless errands to run. I'm medical and don't shop recreational, but I know Denver has tons of recreational dispensaries to the point of market saturation, so changing dispensaries should solve your problem if you are waiting so long that you need to write to an advice column over it.How long would you wait at a dispensary? What advice would you give our inpatient shopper? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
That's just foolishness.