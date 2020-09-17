Ask a Stoner: Isn't Dixie Elixirs Supposed to Undergo a Name Change?

Dear Stoner: When is Dixie changing its name? I thought that was supposed to happen a while ago, before the country was cool with racism again.

Jupiter

Dear Jupiter: Dixie Elixirs (or Dixie Brands) is a Denver-based cannabis company that became popular for its infused beverages but has since branched out to a long list of THC and CBD products offered in Colorado and other states. In late June, during the height of civil unrest and protests over George Floyd’s murder, Dixie announced that “Dixie” — a reference to the South, especially the Confederate South — would no longer be part of the company name.

Dixie Brands makes marijuana drinks, candy, mints and more infused products. CNW Group/Dixie Brands, Inc.

No new name was given at the time, however, and Dixie, a publicly traded company, still hasn’t announced one. But members of the executive leadership team recently told Westword that they plan to announce the new name before year’s end, with new branding coming shortly afterward. We’ll keep you posted on that; in the meantime, feel free to send in new name suggestions.

