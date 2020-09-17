 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: Isn't Dixie Elixirs Supposed to Undergo a Name Change?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Isn't Dixie Elixirs Supposed to Undergo a Name Change?

Herbert Fuego | September 17, 2020 | 5:50am
AA

Dear Stoner: When is Dixie changing its name? I thought that was supposed to happen a while ago, before the country was cool with racism again.
Jupiter

Dear Jupiter: Dixie Elixirs (or Dixie Brands) is a Denver-based cannabis company that became popular for its infused beverages but has since branched out to a long list of THC and CBD products offered in Colorado and other states. In late June, during the height of civil unrest and protests over George Floyd’s murder, Dixie announced that “Dixie” — a reference to the South, especially the Confederate South — would no longer be part of the company name.

Dixie Brands makes marijuana drinks, candy, mints and more infused products.
Dixie Brands makes marijuana drinks, candy, mints and more infused products.
CNW Group/Dixie Brands, Inc.

Related Stories

No new name was given at the time, however, and Dixie, a publicly traded company, still hasn’t announced one. But members of the executive leadership team recently told Westword that they plan to announce the new name before year’s end, with new branding coming shortly afterward. We’ll keep you posted on that; in the meantime, feel free to send in new name suggestions.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.