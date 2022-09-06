Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Do CBD Massages Work?

September 6, 2022 6:30AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: My in-law was raving about her CBD massage and how relaxing it was. She exaggerates and one-ups everyone, though, so I’m skeptical about how effective they are.
Meh

Dear Meh: The now-fading CBD world has given us plenty of things to be wary of, but at least CBD massages have some therapeutic potential — more than CBD-infused hot dogs or bed sheets, anyway. Massages are all about relieving tension, tightness and pain, and treating those ailments is CBD’s calling card.
click to enlarge
Should cannabis oil become part of your massage routine?
Shutterstock.com/ tcsaba
Research into CBD gels and oils has shown promising results in treating joint swelling and pain, as well as skin conditions and inflammation in specifically applied areas. While there are still a lot of shady products and service providers out there, a CBD massage offers a relatively safe and effective way to juice up your CBD routine or learn more about the cannabinoid. A one-hour massage typically costs over $100, so what’s an extra $20 for adding CBD to the mix? Some massage therapists will even use oils you provide from home, and they won’t shy away from cannabis extractions. Bring your own CBD, THC or CBG oils (find them at the dispensary) and ask your massage therapist to use them — then ask that annoying in-law how she likes them apples.

Send question to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation