Ask a Stoner: No One Respects Marijuana Prohibition Anymore

Dear Stoner: Do young people even care about marijuana laws in states where it's still illegal? I live in Missouri, and they don't here. Or Florida. Or anywhere else I visit.

Dear Tisha: Some people just want to see the world burn...weed. Accepting marijuana and those who use it is a generational issue. Older folks are often offended by smelling a joint in public. Young whippersnappers don’t care about that as much, and overwhelmingly support legalizing cannabis. Roll all that up into a joint, and the result is a shitload of young people who are sick of blowing smoke regarding their consumption of marijuana. Instead of hiding, some daredevils like to broadcast their use...despite facing citations or even jail time if they get caught. Not that we’re condoning such loud behavior, but that’s the world we live in.

Another factor could simply be ignorance. According to a recent study of 955 adults, 63 percent of the respondents didn’t think that cannabis was a Schedule I drug in the eyes of the Drug Enforcement Administration, while about one in twenty didn’t think pot was a scheduled substance at all — and only about 40 percent of those surveyed were millennials. Maybe we’re all confused about where America lies on weed.

