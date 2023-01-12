Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Is Drive-Thru Weed Really That Bad?

January 12, 2023 5:57AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: Why is a drive-thru marijuana dispensary something that the city even cares about? There are drive-thru liquor stores, you know. Why is drive-thru weed so bad?
Glutton Ramsey

Dear Glutton: Drive-thru dispensary sales initially became legal temporarily in Colorado during the COVID-19 pandemic, but then were made permanent as long as the local government also approves and the dispensary receives the proper permits. Denver is actually one of the few local governments to have opted in to drive-thru dispensary sales, but stores must still apply for a license. Once a dispensary's security and surveillance plans are approved by the city, it can operate a drive-thru or walk-up sales window.
click to enlarge
The Healing Tree doesn't hide the drive-thru window at the back of the store, even if the city doesn't approve of it.
Thomas Mitchell
Dispensaries operating to-go windows during the pandemic were given temporary passes from the city and had to apply to keep those going in 2021, so most of the windows were closed. We recently wrote about one dispensary in north Denver, the Healing Tree, that operated a drive-thru window without city permission — and even continued to do so after being notified of pending disciplinary action. As someone who's keen on pre-orders, I'd like to see more drive-thru dispensaries, too. But the city's current rules are similar to those that a drive-thru liquor store follows, and not that draconian.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation