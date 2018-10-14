Reader: Texting Is More Dangerous Than "Drowsy" Driving

Colorado and the feds don't see eye to eye on many things regarding marijuana, but with a new campaign they do agree that it's dangerous to drive "drowsy." Or drunk. Dubbed "If You Feel Different, You Drive Different,” the campaign made its debut on Tuesday, October 9, at the State Capitol, with the support of Governor John Hickenlooper and several CDOT and Colorado State Patrol officials.

Hickenlooper, who has a sixteen-year-old son, told the crowd that he frequently warns him about irresponsible drivers on the road as well as the dangers of "drowsy driving."

But readers worry there are more problems on the road. Says Gregory:

Driving while old has been shown to be more dangerous than driving drunk. Can we please get all the geriatrics off the road? They're making it too dangerous to drive wasted anymore.

Adds Jeff:

How about this? I drive all day, every day around northern Colorado. In the city and on the highways. I have yet to see anyone who appears intoxicated by any means, but what I do see are dozens and dozens of people who are driving distracted because they're texting on their phones and they are swerving in and out of lanes, cutting people off. Distracted driving is the worst. That is more of a problem than intoxicated driving, hands down.

Comments Victor:

Stop driving while "drowsy"?? Make up your minds! Isn't the idea that we are all to be "hard workers"?? Newsflash...hard workers are TIRED! Idiots

Asks Sean:

Are you going to skip the fact that they stole a Deion Sanders quote? And how much is five nanograms? One or two beers in weed talk

Replies Benjamin:

Five nanograms is one or two beers three days ago. For me, a regular marijuana boofing addict, I could not smoke for a week or two and probably still have five nanograms. It is ridiculous.

Says Bill:

Of the 3,668 fatal and injury wrecks in the state in 2017, 504 involved driving under the influence of something. Looks like the easiest safety measure would be the vast majority who drive like drunks when they're stone-cold sober. It's absurd to think that every person who reaches sixteen years old has the mechanical aptitude to safely operate a car. Half do NOT.



Concludes Drew:

Sounds like more DUI for BS coming soon.



Keep reading for more of our coverage on driving and drugs.

Jacqueline Collins

"Colorado, Feds Partner to Stop Drunk, Drugged and "Drowsy" Driving



Whatever the reasons, Colorado roads are less safe today than they were ten years ago, the governor said, with 800,000 more drivers on the road. That's one reason the state has partnered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on the campaign.

"The federal government is learning from Colorado," Hickenlooper said. "We look forward to addressing these problems together. I can't think of a more pivotal time than right now for addressing the notion of drugged or drowsy driving." Read the full story here.

What do you think are the real hazards on the road? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.