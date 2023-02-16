Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Is Boulder's Dispensary Scene Underrated?

February 16, 2023 5:34AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: If you miss what Denver dispensaries used to look like, then come up to Boulder. The dispensaries are less corporate, so it feels like buying weed in Denver ten years ago.
Amin

Dear Amin: There are plenty of big-money dispensary owners and more than a few chains in Boulder, even if several of them look different from their Denver counterparts. Dispensary names like Green Dragon, Magnolia Road, Native Roots, Star Buds, Terrapin Care Station and Unity Road are all on pot shops in Boulder and across the state, and a few of them are even in other states around the country.
click to enlarge
Helping Hands, a highly rated dispensary in Boulder.
Scott Lentz
Boulder has smaller dispensaries that are rightfully beloved for their inventory and pricing (Elements Boulder and Options Cannabis Co.), customer service (Maikoh Holistics) and talent in the grow (14er Boulder Verde Natural, and now Snaxland). But Boulder's local cannabis regulations are also stuck in 2015 and haven't moved forward in years. There's nothing wrong with enjoying Boulder's cannabis scene, but it's not worth touting, either. If you miss what Denver dispensaries used to look like, then go to a state that just legalized, not Colorado.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation