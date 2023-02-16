Ask a Stoner: Is Boulder's Dispensary Scene Underrated?

Dear Stoner: If you miss what Denver dispensaries used to look like, then come up to Boulder. The dispensaries are less corporate, so it feels like buying weed in Denver ten years ago.
Amin
Dear Amin: There are plenty of big-money dispensary owners and more than a few chains in Boulder, even if several of them look different from their Denver counterparts. Dispensary names like Green Dragon, Magnolia Road, Native Roots, Star Buds, Terrapin Care Station and Unity Road are all on pot shops in Boulder and across the state, and a few of them are even in other states around the country.
now Snaxland). But Boulder's local cannabis regulations are also stuck in 2015 and haven't moved forward in years. There's nothing wrong with enjoying Boulder's cannabis scene, but it's not worth touting, either. If you miss what Denver dispensaries used to look like, then go to a state that just legalized, not Colorado.
