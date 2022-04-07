Support Us

Ask a Stoner: How Do I Get My Weed on During a Short Denver Layover?

April 7, 2022 5:58AM

Dear Stoner: I’ve got a layover in Denver coming up soon, and I’ll be in town for four or five hours before flying out. How should I get my weed on?
Flash Morton

Dear Flash: There are a few dispensaries close to the airport, but if this is your first time landing in Denver, you should know that the airport is closer to Oklahoma than it is to the city. Not really, but in all seriousness: You don’t want to smoke a pre-roll in the wasteland that surrounds Denver International Airport and then go straight back. With that much time, you should head into town for an adventure.

Take the light rail to the station at 38th and Blake and walk around the RiNo neighborhood, where you’ll find dozens of trendy bars, breweries, restaurants and boutiques. There are several dispensaries in the area, but we recommend RiNo Supply Company or Callie’s Cannabis Shoppe. They’re both quality pot shops and a short walk away from Tetra Lounge, Denver’s only licensed pot lounge for indoor smoking. You can buy or rent a smoking piece and papers in Tetra, so don’t waste money on a pre-roll. Burn one, then set your alarm and go explore RiNo and all of its artful alleyways and watering holes before catching the light rail back to the airport.

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

