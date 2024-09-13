Should I Feel Bad for Smoking a Joint in the Morning?

click to enlarge Jacqueline Collins

I smoke a joint in the morning instead of coffee or tea. Should I feel bad about that?I don't know. Ask a therapist, doctor or one of those bearded scientists on men's-rights podcasts. The last Bradley who talked about smoking joints in the morning was pretty talented, but things didn't end too great for him. And even though you're probably not as famous as the lead singer of Sublime, you should still take better care of yourself.We all like to indulge every now and then, but if you're physically functioning and not in extreme pain, then it's hard to imagine a scenario where smoking a joint every morning is the right choice. I mean, even a toke or two from the pipe/bong is better on the ol' respiratories. To each their own as long as it doesn't endanger others, but maybe you should try coffee or tea as a change of pace — or smoke a little less, at least. Let us all work hard and play high with clean(ish) lungs.