Ask a Stoner: I Found Pot Plants in a Field...What Should I Do?

Dear Stoner: I found a few weed plants in a field near my neighborhood. What should I do about it?

Intrigued

Dear Intrigued: That depends on how cool you want to be, man — and how mature the plants are. If the plants are still in their vegetative stages, then they're still months away from bearing any usable buds. If they're taller and starting to yield flowers (nugs), then you have a decision to make: Take some for yourself, leave it alone, or call the police.

EXPAND If you find mature marijuana plants growing outside, then someone else likely knows about them, too. Jake Holschuh

Narcing seems lame, and it is for the most part, but you have to think about kids in the area. You could claim them for yourself, but unless the plants are ready to harvest, that would require tending to them outdoors and in public, which is illegal. Also, consider that someone else is likely watching over those plants — there's little chance the seeds were brought over by wind and nature — and things could get dangerous. The safest option is probably the police — but maybe they'll only locate one plant instead of the original three you found...

Marijuana Deals Near You

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.