How to Find Each State's Best Cannabis Grower

Dear Stoner: What's the best way to find out about each state's best cannabis growers, extractors, etc.? I travel a lot, and it's hard enough knowing who to trust in Colorado.
Tim
Dear Tim: Denver's dispensary scene has plenty of talent, but stores are still selling loads of bunk or trying to make money off names like Cookies and High Times. Finding the true dank takes time, research and dedication, because the best growers and hash makers rarely stay on top forever. Whoever's holding the belt right now probably won't be next year.
Reddit with the word "ents" involved. Whether it's r/COents in Colorado, r/Michigents in Michigan, r/ZonaEnts in Arizona or many others — the "ents" is derived from the giant tree characters in The Lord of the Rings — these subreddit groups are full of photos, detailed reviews and even a little hot, juicy gossip about a state's cannabis industry. If you're looking for a crash course as you travel, start there.
