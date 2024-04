How to Find Each State's Best Cannabis Grower

click to enlarge Scott Lentz

What's the best way to find out about each state's best cannabis growers, extractors, etc. ? I travel a lot, and it's hard enough knowing who to trust in Colorado.Denver's dispensary scene has plenty of talent, but stores are still selling loads of bunk or trying to make money off names like Cookies and High Times. Finding the true dank takes time, research and dedication, because the best growers and hash makers rarely stay on top forever. Whoever's holding the belt right now probably won't be next year.Budtender recommendations aren't always trustworthy, and cannabis influencers are usually bought and paid for. There are a handful of online communities and reviewers with better information, though, usually on Reddit with the word "ents" involved. Whether it's r/COents in Colorado, r/Michigents in Michigan, r/ZonaEnts in Arizona or many others — the "ents" is derived from the giant tree characters in— these subreddit groups are full of photos, detailed reviews and even a little hot, juicy gossip about a state's cannabis industry. If you're looking for a crash course as you travel, start there.