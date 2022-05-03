Support Us

Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find Good Weed in Colorado Springs?

May 3, 2022 5:56AM

Dear Stoner: I’m going to spend time in Colorado Springs over the next year for work. What are the good dispensaries to hit, and where do I get bud before I get my med card?
Gerard

Dear Gerard: You’re off to a good start by knowing that a medical marijuana card is required to shop at Colorado Springs dispensaries. That could change next year if a local ballot initiative is successful in November, but it won’t help you in the meantime. The obvious play here is to stock up in Denver before driving down. That should be enough to hold you over before your medical card arrives, but if you need something in between, nearby Manitou Springs fills Colorado Springs’ recreational needs.
click to enlarge Denver and Colorado Springs have approached legal cannabis in very different ways. - SCOTT LENTZ
Denver and Colorado Springs have approached legal cannabis in very different ways.
Scott Lentz
Once your med card is approved, you’ll have over 100 dispensary options in Colorado Springs. We don’t venture down there often to buy weed, but you’ll probably have to get used to different brands and growers. If you want a taste of Denver, check the Apothecary Farms and A Cut Above outposts. We’ve also heard very good things about the 64 Store, Briargate Wellness, Buku Loud, the Corner Co., Grant Pharms, Jade Cola and Rocky Mountain Farms, to name a few. Please report back, because we’re sure there are more.


Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

This Week's Issue

