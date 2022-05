Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find Good Weed in Colorado Springs?

click to enlarge Denver and Colorado Springs have approached legal cannabis in very different ways. Scott Lentz

I’m going to spend time in Colorado Springs over the next year for work. What are the good dispensaries to hit, and where do I get bud before I get my med card?: You’re off to a good start by knowing that a medical marijuana card is required to shop at Colorado Springs dispensaries. That could change next year if a local ballot initiative is successful in November, but it won’t help you in the meantime. The obvious play here is to stock up in Denver before driving down. That should be enough to hold you over before your medical card arrives, but if you need something in between, nearby Manitou Springs fills Colorado Springs’ recreational needs Once your med card is approved, you’ll have over 100 dispensary options in Colorado Springs. We don’t venture down there often to buy weed, but you’ll probably have to get used to different brands and growers. If you want a taste of Denver, check the Apothecary Farms and A Cut Above outposts. We’ve also heard very good things about the 64 Store, Briargate Wellness, Buku Loud, the Corner Co., Grant Pharms, Jade Cola and Rocky Mountain Farms, to name a few. Please report back, because we’re sure there are more.