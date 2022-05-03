Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find Good Weed in Colorado Springs?

Dear Stoner: I’m going to spend time in Colorado Springs over the next year for work. What are the good dispensaries to hit, and where do I get bud before I get my med card?
Gerard
Dear Gerard: You’re off to a good start by knowing that a medical marijuana card is required to shop at Colorado Springs dispensaries. That could change next year if a local ballot initiative is successful in November, but it won’t help you in the meantime. The obvious play here is to stock up in Denver before driving down. That should be enough to hold you over before your medical card arrives, but if you need something in between, nearby Manitou Springs fills Colorado Springs’ recreational needs.
