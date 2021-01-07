Ask a Stoner: Finding More Affordable CBD

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Dear Stoner: How can I bargain-buy CBD products? I feel like CBD is helping my back pain a lot, but it’s so expensive, and I can’t grow anything in my house.

Dear Phant: The hemp-derived CBD industry is still getting away with charging THC prices despite sourcing its base product, hemp flower, from federally legal farms. While I lament the pyramid of DEA and FDA bullshit that CBD companies still must deal with, climbing it is nowhere near as arduous or expensive as scaling the bullshit pyramid built for state-legal marijuana. Even so, it's frustrating that the CBD industry markets CBD as a daily supplement, despite most daily doses needing to be substantially higher than the 10-milligram increments in which CBD products are sold. If you need to take 30 milligrams a day to see benefits and 100 milligrams cost $20, that’s an expensive supplement.

Hemp-derived CBD still carries a high price even as more becomes available. Jacqueline Collins

Until prices go down significantly, take advantage of hemp-derived CBD sales and bulk buys when you can — and if you live in a state with recreational dispensaries, look for sales on marijuana-derived CBD. Although most of what you'll find in dispensaries still has a minuscule amount of THC, marijuana-derived CBD usually has a fuller spectrum of cannabinoids. And since it can’t be sold online, you can find significantly discounted CBD oil at dispensaries on the right day.



Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.