Ask a Stoner: Finding Popular Growers and Rosin in Smaller Towns

Dear Stoner: I live in Denver but have spent weeks in Cortez and Palisade for work. The dispensaries down there have a bunch of crap weed and only carry a few growers or hash brands I've seen before. Why is it so hard to find my usual flower or rosin makers in smaller towns?
Salem
Dear Salem: Recreational cannabis is still a young industry, and dispensaries don't have mass distributors to help with their selection, as liquor stores do. There are edibles and vape cartridges that are easy to find across the state, but most of them don't fit the profile of what you're looking for, especially in the flower section.
