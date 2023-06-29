Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Finding Popular Growers and Rosin in Smaller Towns

June 29, 2023 6:02AM

Cartoon figure smokes weed
Westword
Dear Stoner: I live in Denver but have spent weeks in Cortez and Palisade for work. The dispensaries down there have a bunch of crap weed and only carry a few growers or hash brands I've seen before. Why is it so hard to find my usual flower or rosin makers in smaller towns?
Salem

Dear Salem: Recreational cannabis is still a young industry, and dispensaries don't have mass distributors to help with their selection, as liquor stores do. There are edibles and vape cartridges that are easy to find across the state, but most of them don't fit the profile of what you're looking for, especially in the flower section.
click to enlarge Grams of Colorado rosin
Rural Colorado doesn't have the same rosin selection as Denver's top dispensaries.
Jacqueline Collins
Scaling a cannabis cultivation is hard and risky for growers who care about quality, and border-town dispensaries often don't have the best reputations, so finding good Denver brands can be difficult in the far corners of the state. Some companies are improving their reach, though, and there are plenty of solid growers and hash makers in rural Colorado — but whether or not they want to be sold at price-gouging dispensaries is another story. Driving across Colorado with a stash is legal now, so stock up before you leave next time.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation