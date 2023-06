Ask a Stoner: Finding Popular Growers and Rosin in Smaller Towns

click to enlarge Rural Colorado doesn't have the same rosin selection as Denver's top dispensaries. Jacqueline Collins

I live in Denver but have spent weeks in Cortez and Palisade for work. The dispensaries down there have a bunch of crap weed and only carry a few growers or hash brands I've seen before. Why is it so hard to find my usual flower or rosin makers in smaller towns?Recreational cannabis is still a young industry, and dispensaries don't have mass distributors to help with their selection, as liquor stores do. There are edibles and vape cartridges that are easy to find across the state, but most of them don't fit the profile of what you're looking for, especially in the flower section.Scaling a cannabis cultivation is hard and risky for growers who care about quality, and border-town dispensaries often don't have the best reputations, so finding good Denver brands can be difficult in the far corners of the state. Some companies are improving their reach, though, and there are plenty of solid growers and hash makers in rural Colorado — but whether or not they want to be sold at price-gouging dispensaries is another story. Driving across Colorado with a stash is legal now, so stock up before you leave next time.