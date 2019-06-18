 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Ask a Stoner: Will the City Inspect My Home Grow?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Will the City Inspect My Home Grow?

Herbert Fuego | June 18, 2019 | 9:40am
AA

Dear Stoner: Is there a program where you can have the City of Denver or the police come to your residence to confirm that your grow is up to code before potentially getting busted for an illegal operation? I'd like to keep my house.
Grow, Don’t Show

Dear Grower: Growing cannabis at home has been legal in Colorado for over five years, but there’s still a lot of confusion surrounding the rules. While some town and county rules differ from the state’s, Denver’s home-grow laws align with Colorado’s. Those are laid out for easy consumption by the State of Colorado, and you can also learn more about Denver’s interpretation of those laws by emailing questions to marijuanaInfo@denvergov.org.

But that’s about as much help as you’ll get.

Home-growers have their own way of doing things.EXPAND
Home-growers have their own way of doing things.
Danielle Lirette

According to the Denver Police Department, “Denver is not currently equipped to do inspections of local home grows. The rules are simple to follow.” And for the most part, the DPD is right. You can have six plants per 21-and-up adult in your home (twelve plants max), with only half of those plants allowed to be in their flowering stages at any given time. And all plants must be kept in an enclosed, locked space, which means four walls and a ceiling (you’ll need a greenhouse if you want to grow outside). Anything beyond that, and you could get in trouble. We might not like the limit, but the rules are pretty clear.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >