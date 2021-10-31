Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: No One's Giving Out Expensive Edibles on Halloween

October 31, 2021 8:06AM

Reader: No One's Giving Out Expensive Edibles on Halloween
iStock/smileitsmccheeze
Over the decades, there have been many spooky stories about kids being given tricked-up treats, everything from apples containing razor blades to poisoned candy. The latest rumors are all about children being handed edibles, and although Colorado Attorney Phil Weiser recently tweeted a warning that parents should be vigilant, how common is this problem, really?

Not very, according to our recent roundup of actual incidents involving edibles. And as readers point out in their comments on the Facebook post of the story, this would be a pretty expensive prank. Says Kimberly: 
This comes up every year ... And it's stoooopid and never happens.
Halloween candy: wrapped and $5 a giant bag.
Edibles: unwrapped and $30 for hardly any ...
Ain't no one giving them out, or anything else.
Adds Don: 
Only in really rich neighborhoods. Us poor folks can't afford to be giving away perfectly good edibles for free.
Notes Christie: 
I don’t even want to give my edibles to my friends.
Notes Eugene: 
This is as fake as the shit was when I was a kid in the '70s. Razor blades in the apples people were supposedly injecting candy with poisons and all kind of crazy shit back then. It was all false.
Counters Kay:
Scared? Because the cannabis industry purposely make them to look just like the popular commercial candy brands and kids easily mistake them and gobble them down and end up in the ER. An adult product should look like an adult product, made to be used like an adult product and marketed ONLY to adults. The industry has failed. Failed on almost every front because of their sleazy sales and marketing and completely UNETHICAL practices.
Responds Trevan:
People still fall for the 'Reefer Madness' propaganda!

Wonders Amber: 
What person is giving away free drugs? That’s what I always wanted to know…🤷‍♀️😆
What do you think of the Halloween stories about poisoned candy? Kids being given edibles? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation