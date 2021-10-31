Reader: No One's Giving Out Expensive Edibles on Halloween

Not very, according to our recent roundup of actual incidents involving edibles. And as readers point out in their comments on the Facebook post of the story, this would be a pretty expensive prank. Says Kimberly:
This comes up every year ... And it's stoooopid and never happens.Adds Don:
Halloween candy: wrapped and $5 a giant bag.
Edibles: unwrapped and $30 for hardly any ...
Ain't no one giving them out, or anything else.
Only in really rich neighborhoods. Us poor folks can't afford to be giving away perfectly good edibles for free.Notes Christie:
I don’t even want to give my edibles to my friends.Notes Eugene:
This is as fake as the shit was when I was a kid in the '70s. Razor blades in the apples people were supposedly injecting candy with poisons and all kind of crazy shit back then. It was all false.Counters Kay:
Scared? Because the cannabis industry purposely make them to look just like the popular commercial candy brands and kids easily mistake them and gobble them down and end up in the ER. An adult product should look like an adult product, made to be used like an adult product and marketed ONLY to adults. The industry has failed. Failed on almost every front because of their sleazy sales and marketing and completely UNETHICAL practices.Responds Trevan:
People still fall for the 'Reefer Madness' propaganda!
Wonders Amber:
What person is giving away free drugs? That's what I always wanted to know…🤷♀️😆