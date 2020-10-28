Toke or Treat: Halloween Deals at Denver Dispensaries

With Colorado in the midst of a COVID-19 spike, it's safe to say that many of us will spending the weekend indoors. And whether you're trying to enjoy a horror movie or forget the fact that you've wasted a rare Saturday Halloween this year, cheap weed is here to help.
This weekend promises discounts at dozens of dispensaries in the Denver area, so we've listed every deal we could find around town. Happy Halloweed!
Fair warning: Some of these prices don't include tax and/or require coupons to redeem (pick up a Westword or print out our e-edition for those), and the deal dates and supplies vary at each dispensary. When in doubt, call ahead to get the most up-to-date details.
Affinity
7739 East Colfax Avenue
720-479-8458
$10 off 2 grams of any concentrate (except rosin)
$10 off 2 100-milligram edibles
$5 off any vape cartridge (except Cookies)
2 grams of wax or shatter for $25 (med only)
2 grams of live resin for $35; 20 grams for $350 (med only)
20 grams of wax or shatter for $250;1 ounce for $350 (med only)
Altitude the Dispensary
Three metro locations
Two Kodo vape cartridges for $50
Buy one Kodo edible, get another for 50 percent off
Marijuana Deals Near You
Aroma
5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City
303-286-0420
$69.99 ounces
$12.99 and $18.69 eighths
$24.93 exotic strains
$10.13 grams of wax (5 grams for $48.30)
$13.24 infused pre-rolls
$7.01 N'Fuzed gummies
500-milligram vape cartridges for $10.13
An eighth of flower, 1 gram of wax and a 100-milligram edible for $39.99
Buddy Boy
Seven metro locations
$100 ounces
$55 half-ounces
$35 quarter-ounces
$20 eighths
$8 grams
Bud Bum
1325 South Inca Street
303-209-1004
$112 ounces
100-milligram gummies for $18
$31.20 shake ounces
$10 one-gram blunts
8 grams of wax or shatter for $135
1-gram vape cartridges for $35
$30 Veritas eighths (med only)
Three 1,000-milligram edibles for $85 (med only)
Seven pre-rolls for $7 (med only)
500-milligram vape cartridges for $11 (med only)
1-gram vape cartridges for $17 (med only)
Cross Genetics
Three metro locations
$83.39 ounces
$9.53 grams of wax
8 grams of hash for $71.31 or $95.31
$30.18 grams of diamonds and terp sauce
500-milligram vape cartridges for $16 ($13 for medical patients)
$13.50 caviar cones ($12 for medical patients)
100-milligram gummies for $9.75
$10 grams of moon rocks (med only)
$350 ounces of wax or shatter (med only)
$420 ounces of live resin (med only)
Denver Dispensary
4975 Vasquez Boulevard
303-308-1111
$160 ounces
8 grams of wax or shatter for $100
Eight 100-milligram edibles for $100
Eight pre-rolls for $25
Euflora
Five metro locations
Buy one package of Dixie tarts, get another 50 percent off
Ganja Gourmet
1810 South Broadway
303-282-9333
$80.22 and $120.72 ounces
$12.71 and $20.65 eighths
$12.70 grams of wax or shatter (8 grams for $95.31)
$15.09 grams of moon rocks ($39.71 eighths)
500-milligram vape cartridges for $14.30
Deals on various edibles
Bulk concentrate and moon rocks deals for medical patients
Good Meds (med only)
8420 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
303-238-1253
3431 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood
303-761-9170
$94.99, $114.99 and $124.99 ounces
Member pricing for first-time visitors with mention of Westword ad
Golden Meds Superstore
1410 South Santa Fe Drive
720-287-4081
$45 half-ounces
$15 grams of live resin
$9 and $10 edibles
$32 Veritas eighths (med only)
1,000-milligram gummies for $28 (med only)
Green Depot
2020 South Broadway
303-728-9962
$39 ounces of shake and trim
$15 grams of wax or shatter
500-milligram vape cartridges for $20
$7 pre-rolls
100-milligram gummies for $13.50
Green Dragon
Ten metro locations
$44 quarter-ounces
1 gram of wax for $14.99
500 milligram vape cartridge for $19.99
100-milligram gummies or chocolates for $14.99
Green Sativa
8411 North Pecos Street H, Federal Heights
303-284-1155
$100 ounces
$12 grams of wax or shatter
$7 pre-rolled hemp blunts
Three pre-rolled joints for $15 (medical patients get one extra pre-roll)
$15 vape cartridges
The Green Solution
Fifteen metro locations
8 grams of shatter for $120
Nine 80-milligram edibles for $89.95
50 and 55 percent off select vape cartridges (must be bought in quantities of sixteen)
The Health Center
Three metro locations
$99 ounces
$55 half-ounces
4 grams of wax or shatter for $55
4 grams of live resin for $69
$120 for a half-ounce of flower and 4 grams of live resin
30 percent off select edibles
$8 CBD eighths (med only)
25 percent off apparel
Herbal Alternatives
2568 South Broadway
303-955-1143
$20 grams of wax or shatter
$110 ounces (med only)
Life Flower Dispensary
4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale
720-389-7442
$110 ounces
Two for $25 on select edibles
8 grams of live resin for $200
Buy two Wyld gummies, get one free
50 percent off merchandise
Lightshade
Nine metro locations
Two 1-gram vape cartridges for $35
$100.64 and $106.18 ounces (med only)
Lit
2001 South Broadway
720-420-4444
1630 Federal Boulevard
303-455-9333
$125 ounces
$25 grams of live resin
Buy one 1-gram vape cartridge, get a 500-milligram cartridge for $1
Buy one package of Wana gummies, get another for $1
Little Brown House (med only)
1995 South Broadway
303-282-6206
20 grams of wax for $300
$850 ounces of Viola live resin
300-milligram cake pops for $25
250-milligram gummies for $15
LivWell Enlightened Health
Eleven metro locations
25 percent off select vape cartridges
25 percent off Incredibles products
15 percent off Full Melt caramels
Loud
5385 Quebec Street, Commerce City
303-288-1118
$13 grams of wax
$19 grams of nug-run wax
$90 and $140 ounces ($120 ounces of any strain for medical patients)
Buy an eighth, get another for $1
$9 N'Fuzed gummies
500-milligram vape cartridges for $13 (med only)
1,000-milligram edible for $40.49 (med only)
1-gram vape cartridges for $25 (med only)
Magic City Cannabis (med only)
3819 Quentin Street
720-692-1539
$100, $120 and $150 ounces
$80 popcorn ounces
$35 shakes ounces
15 percent off live resin
15 percent off THC syrup
BOGO deals on chocolate bars
Mighty Tree
2268 South Delaware Street
720-642-9600
100-milligram gummies for $19
$50 grams of live rosin (8 grams for $340)
3-gram Mighty Melts buckets for $130
Mile High Dispensary
1350 South Sheridan Boulevard
303-934-6337
$15 grams of shatter (2 grams for $25, 4 grams for $44, 8 grams for $80)
20 percent off live resin
Buy one pack of Cheeba Chews, get another 50 percent off
Buy one pack of 10-milligram N'Fuzed gummies, get another for a dollar
10 percent off Fli syringes
Native Roots
Eleven metro locations
$80 ounces
$45 half-ounces
Buy three Incredibles products, get another for a penny
Buy two Keef Colas, get another for a penny
Buy two Escape Artists products, get another for a penny
OG Medicinals
4995 Lima Street
303-375-6652
$99 popcorn ounces
$15 eighths
50 percent off Wyld Edibles
$9 N'Fuzed gummies
20 grams of live sauce for $200 (med only)
Peak
260 Broadway
720-390-7804
Natural Remedies eighths for $35
$35 grams of 14er and Viola live resin
2 grams of wax or shatter for $30
2 grams of moon rocks for $40
Two 1-gram pre-rolls for $25
Deals on various edibles
Pig N' Whistle
4801 West Colfax Avenue
720-542-3437
$99 ounces
$13 grams of shatter
100-milligram gummies for $11
$25 grams of live resin
$16 Kaviar pre-rolls (med only)
1,000-milligram Wana gummies for $45 (med only)
$28 grams of Harmony live resin (med only)
PotCo (med only)
11101 East 51st Avenue
720-457-3060
$75 popcorn ounces
$11 grams of wax or shatter
Buy one edible, get another for 20 percent off
Reefer Madness
4401 East 46th Avenue
303-322-3404
$170 top-shelf ounces ($130 for medical patients)
8 grams of wax or shatter for $120
$50 and $55 grams of live rosin
500-milligram vape cartridges for $25
20 grams of wax or shatter for $240 (med only)
$550 ounces of live resin
130-milligram cake pops for $15 ($20 for 300-milligram version)
RiNo Supply Co.
3100 Blake Street
303-296-2680
$15 grams of wax and shatter
$50 Snaxland eighths
100-milligram gummies for $15
Koala and Incredibles candy bars for $20
$25 grams of live resin (med only)
$119 ounces ($109 for members; med only)
Spark
3900 East 48th Avenue
303-573-4800
$120 ounces
$11 grams of Rise Concentrates
$11 infused pre-rolls
100-milligram gummies for $10
Buy one pack of Dialed In gummies, get another for a penny
1-gram Evolab refill kit for $35
300-milligram Incredibles edibles for $16 (med only)
250-milligram Cheeba Chews for $13 (med only)
$4 pre-rolls (med only)
$30 Incredibles bath salts (med only)
1-gram vape cartridges for $20 (med only)
Stash House (med only)
4707 Lipan Street
303-480-9333
$130 ounces ($250 for 2 ounces)
The Stone
4820 Morrison Road
303-936-0111
$85 ounces
$37 ounces of shake and trim
$15 grams of wax and shatter
$20 grams of live resin
1-gram distillate cartridges for $20
500-milligram distillate cartridges for $13
100-milligram gummies for $10
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Timberline Herbal Clinic and Wellness Center
3995 East 50th Avenue
303-322-0901
$78.63 ounces
$5 off concentrates and edibles
Wolfpac Cannabis
Three metro locations
$99 ounces
8 grams of shatter for $80
20 percent off all edibles
Four pre-rolls for $31
Eight pre-packed eighths for $181
1-gram vape cartridges for $31
Two Cherry vape cartridges for $31
31 percent off infused ice cream
10 percent off apparel
20 percent off all concentrates (med only)
Xclusive Cannabis
Three metro locations
$9.99 grams of concentrate
$2.99 pre-rolls
100-milligram edibles for $8.99
500-milligram vape cartridges for $12.99
$7.99 topicals and transdermal patches
Yuma Way Dispensaries
Four metro locations
$39 half-ounces
$35 platinum-shelf eighths
$15 grams of wax or shatter
Deals on various edibles and vape cartridges
10 percent off Made in Xiaolin cannagars
Know of something we missed? Send information to marijuana@westword.com. Watch for updates, and feel free to offer your own suggestion in a comment.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!