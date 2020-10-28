Toke or Treat: Halloween Deals at Denver Dispensaries

Altitude the Dispensary is offering deals on Koda products this weekend. Just don't get high under a full moon.

With Colorado in the midst of a COVID-19 spike, it's safe to say that many of us will spending the weekend indoors. And whether you're trying to enjoy a horror movie or forget the fact that you've wasted a rare Saturday Halloween this year, cheap weed is here to help.

This weekend promises discounts at dozens of dispensaries in the Denver area, so we've listed every deal we could find around town. Happy Halloweed!

Fair warning: Some of these prices don't include tax and/or require coupons to redeem (pick up a Westword or print out our e-edition for those), and the deal dates and supplies vary at each dispensary. When in doubt, call ahead to get the most up-to-date details.



Affinity

7739 East Colfax Avenue

720-479-8458

$10 off 2 grams of any concentrate (except rosin)

$10 off 2 100-milligram edibles

$5 off any vape cartridge (except Cookies)

2 grams of wax or shatter for $25 (med only)

2 grams of live resin for $35; 20 grams for $350 (med only)

20 grams of wax or shatter for $250;1 ounce for $350 (med only)

Altitude the Dispensary

Three metro locations

Two Kodo vape cartridges for $50

Buy one Kodo edible, get another for 50 percent off

Aroma

5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City

303-286-0420

$69.99 ounces

$12.99 and $18.69 eighths

$24.93 exotic strains

$10.13 grams of wax (5 grams for $48.30)

$13.24 infused pre-rolls

$7.01 N'Fuzed gummies

500-milligram vape cartridges for $10.13

An eighth of flower, 1 gram of wax and a 100-milligram edible for $39.99

Buddy Boy

Seven metro locations

$100 ounces

$55 half-ounces

$35 quarter-ounces

$20 eighths

$8 grams

Bud Bum

1325 South Inca Street

303-209-1004

$112 ounces

100-milligram gummies for $18

$31.20 shake ounces

$10 one-gram blunts

8 grams of wax or shatter for $135

1-gram vape cartridges for $35

$30 Veritas eighths (med only)

Three 1,000-milligram edibles for $85 (med only)

Seven pre-rolls for $7 (med only)

500-milligram vape cartridges for $11 (med only)

1-gram vape cartridges for $17 (med only)

Cross Genetics

Three metro locations

$83.39 ounces

$9.53 grams of wax

8 grams of hash for $71.31 or $95.31

$30.18 grams of diamonds and terp sauce

500-milligram vape cartridges for $16 ($13 for medical patients)

$13.50 caviar cones ($12 for medical patients)

100-milligram gummies for $9.75

$10 grams of moon rocks (med only)

$350 ounces of wax or shatter (med only)

$420 ounces of live resin (med only)

Denver Dispensary

4975 Vasquez Boulevard

303-308-1111

$160 ounces

8 grams of wax or shatter for $100

Eight 100-milligram edibles for $100

Eight pre-rolls for $25

Euflora

Five metro locations

Buy one package of Dixie tarts, get another 50 percent off

Ganja Gourmet

1810 South Broadway

303-282-9333

$80.22 and $120.72 ounces

$12.71 and $20.65 eighths

$12.70 grams of wax or shatter (8 grams for $95.31)

$15.09 grams of moon rocks ($39.71 eighths)

500-milligram vape cartridges for $14.30

Deals on various edibles

Bulk concentrate and moon rocks deals for medical patients

Good Meds (med only)

8420 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

303-238-1253

3431 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood

303-761-9170

$94.99, $114.99 and $124.99 ounces

Member pricing for first-time visitors with mention of Westword ad

Golden Meds Superstore

1410 South Santa Fe Drive

720-287-4081

$45 half-ounces

$15 grams of live resin

$9 and $10 edibles

$32 Veritas eighths (med only)

1,000-milligram gummies for $28 (med only)

Green Depot

2020 South Broadway

303-728-9962

$39 ounces of shake and trim

$15 grams of wax or shatter

500-milligram vape cartridges for $20

$7 pre-rolls

100-milligram gummies for $13.50

Green Dragon

Ten metro locations

$44 quarter-ounces

1 gram of wax for $14.99

500 milligram vape cartridge for $19.99

100-milligram gummies or chocolates for $14.99

Green Sativa

8411 North Pecos Street H, Federal Heights

303-284-1155

$100 ounces

$12 grams of wax or shatter

$7 pre-rolled hemp blunts

Three pre-rolled joints for $15 (medical patients get one extra pre-roll)

$15 vape cartridges

The Green Solution

Fifteen metro locations

8 grams of shatter for $120

Nine 80-milligram edibles for $89.95

50 and 55 percent off select vape cartridges (must be bought in quantities of sixteen)

The Health Center

Three metro locations

$99 ounces

$55 half-ounces

4 grams of wax or shatter for $55

4 grams of live resin for $69

$120 for a half-ounce of flower and 4 grams of live resin

30 percent off select edibles

$8 CBD eighths (med only)

25 percent off apparel

Herbal Alternatives

2568 South Broadway

303-955-1143

$20 grams of wax or shatter

$110 ounces (med only)

Life Flower Dispensary

4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale

720-389-7442

$110 ounces

Two for $25 on select edibles

8 grams of live resin for $200

Buy two Wyld gummies, get one free

50 percent off merchandise

Lightshade

Nine metro locations

Two 1-gram vape cartridges for $35

$100.64 and $106.18 ounces (med only)

Lit

2001 South Broadway

720-420-4444

1630 Federal Boulevard

303-455-9333

$125 ounces

$25 grams of live resin

Buy one 1-gram vape cartridge, get a 500-milligram cartridge for $1

Buy one package of Wana gummies, get another for $1

Little Brown House (med only)

1995 South Broadway

303-282-6206

20 grams of wax for $300

$850 ounces of Viola live resin

300-milligram cake pops for $25

250-milligram gummies for $15

LivWell Enlightened Health

Eleven metro locations

25 percent off select vape cartridges

25 percent off Incredibles products

15 percent off Full Melt caramels

Loud

5385 Quebec Street, Commerce City

303-288-1118

$13 grams of wax

$19 grams of nug-run wax

$90 and $140 ounces ($120 ounces of any strain for medical patients)

Buy an eighth, get another for $1

$9 N'Fuzed gummies

500-milligram vape cartridges for $13 (med only)

1,000-milligram edible for $40.49 (med only)

1-gram vape cartridges for $25 (med only)

Magic City Cannabis (med only)

3819 Quentin Street

720-692-1539

$100, $120 and $150 ounces

$80 popcorn ounces

$35 shakes ounces

15 percent off live resin

15 percent off THC syrup

BOGO deals on chocolate bars



Mighty Tree

2268 South Delaware Street

720-642-9600

100-milligram gummies for $19

$50 grams of live rosin (8 grams for $340)

3-gram Mighty Melts buckets for $130

Mile High Dispensary

1350 South Sheridan Boulevard

303-934-6337

$15 grams of shatter (2 grams for $25, 4 grams for $44, 8 grams for $80)

20 percent off live resin

Buy one pack of Cheeba Chews, get another 50 percent off

Buy one pack of 10-milligram N'Fuzed gummies, get another for a dollar

10 percent off Fli syringes

Native Roots

Eleven metro locations

$80 ounces

$45 half-ounces

Buy three Incredibles products, get another for a penny

Buy two Keef Colas, get another for a penny

Buy two Escape Artists products, get another for a penny

OG Medicinals

4995 Lima Street

303-375-6652

$99 popcorn ounces

$15 eighths

50 percent off Wyld Edibles

$9 N'Fuzed gummies

20 grams of live sauce for $200 (med only)

Peak

260 Broadway

720-390-7804

Natural Remedies eighths for $35

$35 grams of 14er and Viola live resin

2 grams of wax or shatter for $30

2 grams of moon rocks for $40

Two 1-gram pre-rolls for $25

Deals on various edibles

Pig N' Whistle

4801 West Colfax Avenue

720-542-3437

$99 ounces

$13 grams of shatter

100-milligram gummies for $11

$25 grams of live resin

$16 Kaviar pre-rolls (med only)

1,000-milligram Wana gummies for $45 (med only)

$28 grams of Harmony live resin (med only)

PotCo (med only)

11101 East 51st Avenue

720-457-3060

$75 popcorn ounces

$11 grams of wax or shatter

Buy one edible, get another for 20 percent off

Reefer Madness

4401 East 46th Avenue

303-322-3404

$170 top-shelf ounces ($130 for medical patients)

8 grams of wax or shatter for $120

$50 and $55 grams of live rosin

500-milligram vape cartridges for $25

20 grams of wax or shatter for $240 (med only)

$550 ounces of live resin

130-milligram cake pops for $15 ($20 for 300-milligram version)

RiNo Supply Co.

3100 Blake Street

303-296-2680

$15 grams of wax and shatter

$50 Snaxland eighths

100-milligram gummies for $15

Koala and Incredibles candy bars for $20

$25 grams of live resin (med only)

$119 ounces ($109 for members; med only)

Spark

3900 East 48th Avenue

303-573-4800

$120 ounces

$11 grams of Rise Concentrates

$11 infused pre-rolls

100-milligram gummies for $10

Buy one pack of Dialed In gummies, get another for a penny

1-gram Evolab refill kit for $35

300-milligram Incredibles edibles for $16 (med only)

250-milligram Cheeba Chews for $13 (med only)

$4 pre-rolls (med only)

$30 Incredibles bath salts (med only)

1-gram vape cartridges for $20 (med only)

Stash House (med only)

4707 Lipan Street

303-480-9333

$130 ounces ($250 for 2 ounces)

The Stone

4820 Morrison Road

303-936-0111

$85 ounces

$37 ounces of shake and trim

$15 grams of wax and shatter

$20 grams of live resin

1-gram distillate cartridges for $20

500-milligram distillate cartridges for $13

100-milligram gummies for $10

Timberline Herbal Clinic and Wellness Center

3995 East 50th Avenue

303-322-0901

$78.63 ounces

$5 off concentrates and edibles

Wolfpac Cannabis

Three metro locations

$99 ounces

8 grams of shatter for $80

20 percent off all edibles

Four pre-rolls for $31

Eight pre-packed eighths for $181

1-gram vape cartridges for $31

Two Cherry vape cartridges for $31

31 percent off infused ice cream

10 percent off apparel

20 percent off all concentrates (med only)

Xclusive Cannabis

Three metro locations

$9.99 grams of concentrate

$2.99 pre-rolls

100-milligram edibles for $8.99

500-milligram vape cartridges for $12.99

$7.99 topicals and transdermal patches

Yuma Way Dispensaries

Four metro locations

$39 half-ounces

$35 platinum-shelf eighths

$15 grams of wax or shatter

Deals on various edibles and vape cartridges

10 percent off Made in Xiaolin cannagars



Know of something we missed? Send information to marijuana@westword.com. Watch for updates, and feel free to offer your own suggestion in a comment.