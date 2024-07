click to enlarge Jacqueline Collins

How long is too long to hang at a dealer's house? He likes to hang for a little every time I come by, and I don't always have time. Is it rude to tell him I'm in a rush?This is a dying dance that most Coloradans don't have to do anymore, but given how expensive a decent half-ounce is in Denver nowadays, maybe more of us will find ourselves on a dealer's couch again soon. As someone who lived with a weed dealer in college, I can think of two things going on with yours: Either he's lonely and really does want to hang out, as some full-time dealers do, or he doesn't want you to leave immediately because he's scared of tipping off neighbors and looky-loos.The second scenario is more likely, as most people who sell pot for a living are rightfully paranoid about getting noticed by cops and robbers. Having people stay for twenty to thirty minutes looks more like a friendly hangout or legitimate visit is taking place rather than a cannabis customer turnstile. I see where they're coming from, but that doesn't help your schedule. Say something like "I have a dinner to get to" or "I need to get home and let my dog out" instead of pushing the matter, because dealers are a weird bunch and often have their own customs.