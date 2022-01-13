Support Us

Ask a Stoner: How Should a Marijuana User Approach COVID Symptoms?

January 13, 2022 5:57AM

Dear Stoner: What should a cannabis consumer do when he gets COVID? Switch to edibles? Stop altogether?
Derrick

Dear Derrick: Ask a doctor and look inward. Despite what a dorm-room shaman might say, stoners aren’t able to diagnose each other. This virus has short- and long-term effects that impact us differently. Anyone whose immune system is battling COVID probably shouldn’t smoke anything — and who knows how edibles or other cannabis products would impact how your body fights COVID-19? (Although one National Institutes of Health study showed that human patients previously taking CBD had significantly lower SARS CoV-2 infection incidence relative to the general population, that study hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet, and there’s more research to be done.)
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ANNIE SPRATT ON UNSPLASH
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Here’s the only advice I’d feel comfortable giving: If you’re dealing with COVID symptoms and don’t depend on medical marijuana for serious medical issues, then consider taking a break from consumption as you fend off the virus. If you’re a medical patient, call your doctor immediately.

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
