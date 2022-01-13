Ask a Stoner: How Should a Marijuana User Approach COVID Symptoms?

Dear Stoner: What should a cannabis consumer do when he gets COVID? Switch to edibles? Stop altogether?
Derrick
Dear Derrick: Ask a doctor and look inward. Despite what a dorm-room shaman might say, stoners aren’t able to diagnose each other. This virus has short- and long-term effects that impact us differently. Anyone whose immune system is battling COVID probably shouldn’t smoke anything — and who knows how edibles or other cannabis products would impact how your body fights COVID-19? (Although one National Institutes of Health study showed that human patients previously taking CBD had significantly lower SARS CoV-2 infection incidence relative to the general population, that study hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet, and there’s more research to be done.)
Here’s the only advice I’d feel comfortable giving: If you’re dealing with COVID symptoms and don’t depend on medical marijuana for serious medical issues, then consider taking a break from consumption as you fend off the virus. If you’re a medical patient, call your doctor immediately.
Send questions to [email protected]