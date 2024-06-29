 How Should Cannabis Users Approach National Parks? | Westword
How Should Cannabis Users Approach National Parks?

There's no way to encourage smoking weed at a national park without pissing someone off (rightfully so).
June 29, 2024
Westword
Dear Stoner: I'm gearing up for a road trip across the country, and we're stopping at a few national parks. I know what the rules are, but what's your opinion on the occasional joint on secluded trails or mountain peaks at national parks?
Prestie

Dear Prestie: There's no way to encourage smoking weed at a national park without pissing someone off (rightfully so), but I've snuck a few tokes in during past visits. The "time and place" method is key here, though, especially if you're visiting a dry climate or anywhere with fire restrictions and active park rangers. Because of that, you should avoid any consumption on marked trails and mountain peaks.
click to enlarge mountain lake at rocky mountain national park
Gem Lake, one of many alpine lakes in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Abigail Bliss
Edibles are always easier in these situations...for smuggling, anyway; good luck with the extra-dehydrating side effects during hikes and camping. Electronic vaping is probably the next preferred method for environmental safety, and that can be done pretty easily nowadays thanks to hash pens and portable flower vaporizers. But if you're in a secluded area or hidden from view in the car before hiking, a few one-hitters are fun. Sue me (just kidding, please don't).

I can't defend smoking joints at a populated national park, but any form of safe cannabis consumption comes with risks at these places thanks to federal prohibition. So be smart by respecting nature and others, and keeping the hot leaf far away from any vegetation.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
