How Should Cannabis Users Approach National Parks?

click to enlarge Gem Lake, one of many alpine lakes in Rocky Mountain National Park. Abigail Bliss

I'm gearing up for a road trip across the country, and we're stopping at a few national parks. I know what the rules are, but what's your opinion on the occasional joint on secluded trails or mountain peaks at national parks?There's no way to encourage smoking weed at a national park without pissing someone off (rightfully so), but I've snuck a few tokes in during past visits. The "time and place" method is key here, though, especially if you're visiting a dry climate or anywhere with fire restrictions and active park rangers. Because of that, you should avoid any consumption on marked trails and mountain peaks.Edibles are always easier in these situations...for smuggling, anyway; good luck with the extra-dehydrating side effects during hikes and camping. Electronic vaping is probably the next preferred method for environmental safety, and that can be done pretty easily nowadays thanks to hash pens and portable flower vaporizers. But if you're in a secluded area or hidden from view in the car before hiking, a few one-hitters are fun. Sue me (just kidding, please don't).I can't defend smoking joints at a populated national park, but any form of safe cannabis consumption comes with risks at these places thanks to federal prohibition. So be smart by respecting nature and others, and keeping the hot leaf far away from any vegetation.