Ask a Stoner: Giving Surplus Weed to Strangers

Dear Stoner: Every time I visit Colorado or California, I end up buying way more weed than I can smoke and end up leaving it somewhere random, like behind a bush. Is there a way to properly just...give it away?

Bort

Dear Bort: Giving away weed is legal in Colorado, as long as the person you're giving it to is 21 or older and the gift is within the state possession limits of one ounce. If you walk up to a random person on the street and offer a bag of weed during non-pandemic times, any smoker will probably take you up on the offer. But why not have fun with it?

A few suggestions: Make it a contest on social media (if you're into that sort of thing), and give the winner instructions on where to find it. Offer it as a tip to someone who looks cool, or make a friend with a homeless person and leave it with them. You'll quickly discover that weed isn't hard to give away.

Anything's better than throwing it away before you leave or, heaven help us, dropping it in the trash or a cannabis disposal receptacle at a Colorado airport.



