Ask a Stoner: Is Europe More Accepting of Weed Than Colorado?

click to enlarge The Mile High 420 Festival returned to Denver on April 20. Jacqueline Collins

I’ve seen way more cannabis acceptance in Amsterdam than Denver. I don’t get the Mile High reputation.Unlike Amsterdam, Denver actually has licensed stores where you can buy cannabis — more per capita than anywhere else in the United States, mind you — and our pot is a helluva lot better than the ’90s weed sold in Amsterdam coffee shops, which could be closed to tourists if that city’s mayor gets her way. I’ll also have you know that Denver was recently ranked #1 and #2 on lists of American stoner cities by Real Estate Witch and LawnStarter , two prestigious companies that we’ve definitely heard of before and that would never create headline-grabbing lists for media plugs.In all seriousness, we wish the people running Denver were cooler about social pot use, and European culture is indeed more self-regulating about gray-area substances. But if you've ever seen the t housands of tokers at Civic Center Park on 4/20 , then you wouldn’t try to tell anyone that Denver doesn’t accept cannabis.