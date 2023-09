How Is Girl Dinner Any Different Than the Munchies?

click to enlarge Mark Antonation

I like to snack like a child after smoking weed, but all of a sudden girl dinner is cool now? When did the munchies become acceptable?There is nothing new about the concept of girl dinner — essentially a large plate of snacks, side dishes and other sparingly portioned eats — other than its popularity on social media . Charcuterie boards, tapas and a first-grader left to pack their own lunch could all lay claim to the recipe behind girl dinner. Still, there's something to be said about creative snack presentation.I ate mangos, cheese, a half stack of Pringles, celery, peanut butter, frozen tater tots and a few spoons of ice cream for dinner last night — and no one wants to see me detail that with beet-red eyes and a dirty-ass kitchen. Let us embrace any form of internet positivity around adult snacking. It helps us stoners out in the long run, too.