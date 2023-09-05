 Is Girl Dinner Just the Munchies, Rebranded? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

How Is Girl Dinner Any Different Than the Munchies?

Charcuterie boards, tapas and a first-grader left to pack their own lunch could all lay claim to girl dinner.
September 5, 2023
cartoon guy smokes
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: I like to snack like a child after smoking weed, but all of a sudden girl dinner is cool now? When did the munchies become acceptable?
Patton

Dear Patton: There is nothing new about the concept of girl dinner — essentially a large plate of snacks, side dishes and other sparingly portioned eats — other than its popularity on social media. Charcuterie boards, tapas and a first-grader left to pack their own lunch could all lay claim to the recipe behind girl dinner. Still, there's something to be said about creative snack presentation.
click to enlarge A Charcuterie spread of olives, nuts and crackers.
Mark Antonation
I ate mangos, cheese, a half stack of Pringles, celery, peanut butter, frozen tater tots and a few spoons of ice cream for dinner last night — and no one wants to see me detail that with beet-red eyes and a dirty-ass kitchen. Let us embrace any form of internet positivity around adult snacking. It helps us stoners out in the long run, too.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Cannabis Calendar: Cannabis for Ukraine Festival

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Cannabis for Ukraine Festival

By Westword Staff
Salida Ownership Group Acquires Popular Rosin Edibles Brand

Business

Salida Ownership Group Acquires Popular Rosin Edibles Brand

By Thomas Mitchell
Former Teacher Joined the Cannabis Trade, Then Wrote a Book About It

Literature

Former Teacher Joined the Cannabis Trade, Then Wrote a Book About It

By Thomas Mitchell
Can CBD Improve Sunscreen or Burn Cream?

Ask a Stoner

Can CBD Improve Sunscreen or Burn Cream?

By Herbert Fuego
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation