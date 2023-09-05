How Is Girl Dinner Any Different Than the Munchies?

Dear Stoner: I like to snack like a child after smoking weed, but all of a sudden girl dinner is cool now? When did the munchies become acceptable?
Patton
Dear Patton: There is nothing new about the concept of girl dinner — essentially a large plate of snacks, side dishes and other sparingly portioned eats — other than its popularity on social media. Charcuterie boards, tapas and a first-grader left to pack their own lunch could all lay claim to the recipe behind girl dinner. Still, there's something to be said about creative snack presentation.
