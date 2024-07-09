It's Been Ten Years of Legal Weed. How Are Recalls Still Happening?

Dear Stoner: It's been ten years since weed became legal, and we're still getting recalls. Is it ever going to end?
Scared of My Smoke
Dear Scared: Eating has been around, like, forever, and we still see food recalls issued all the time. So, no, cannabis recalls will probably never go away completely, but we should demand improvement, especially with the amount of lackluster weed sold in Colorado right now.
almost 25 cannabis recalls in Colorado since 2023 alone, and that's just the tip of the iceberg since recreational sales began in 2014. Pesticides, mold, vape additives, spider mites, heavy metals — the list of reasons behind recalls is long, but growers have proven able to handle these issues as they arise. That doesn't mean moldy weed will go extinct, but ten years isn't that long on the grand scale, and this negative cloud of waning dispensary sales can't hang over Colorado forever. Things have to improve...right? Right?
