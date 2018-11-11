Reader: Trump Could Appoint Someone Worse Than Jeff Sessions

When Jeff Sessions got the boot from President Donald Trump, few in Colorado's marijuana industry cried for the former attorney general. Sessions has a long history of hating the plant, and the hits kept coming during his short time as AG.

In the ’80s, he'd said that he thought members of the Ku Klux Klan "were okay until I found out they smoked pot." That didn't stop Trump from appointing Sessions to AG in 2017, and although Trump has said he supports states' rights regarding legalized marijuana, in January Sessions retracted a decade of federal policy regarding pot, including the Cole memo. While there have been no visible signs of a crackdown, the industry has been worried about what Sessions might try.