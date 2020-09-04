Labor Day Marijuana Deals Abound Around Denver

There's no shortage of dispensaries putting on sales and promotions this weekend

Labor Day festivities will be a lot different this year, but the marijuana industry will be working overtime for you. Viewed as the last hurrah of the summer, Labor Day weekend is essentially the 4/20 of September, with dispensaries slashing prices on flower, hash, edibles and vape cartridges as they prepare for the fall season.

To spare you some web-surfing, we've compiled a list of the best dispensary deals in town this weekend.

Fair warning: Some of these prices don't include tax and/or require coupons to redeem (pick up a Westword or print out our e-edition for those); the dates, supplies and details of these deals vary at every dispensary. When in doubt, call ahead.

1136 Yuma

1136 Yuma Court

720-900-1136

$39 half-ounces

$15 grams of wax or shatter

Affinity

7739 East Colfax Avenue

720-479-8458

$5 off live concentrates and cartridges

$10 off any 2 grams of concentrate

20 grams of wax or shatter for $250 (med only)

$5 off PAX cartridges (med only)

2 grams of wax or shatter for $25 (med only)

Aroma

5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City

303-286-0420

$69.99 ounces

$12.99, $17.99 and $24.99 eighths

$9.99 grams of wax (5 grams for $47.99)

$9.99 grams of moon rocks

500-milligram cartridges for $9.99

Infused pre-rolls for $12.99

Berkeley Dispensary

5398 Sheridan Boulevard

720-310-8057

$39 half-ounces

$15 grams of wax or shatter

Bud Bum

1325 South Inca Street

303-209-1004

$100 ounces

$12.99 and $13.99 grams of wax or shatter

Five pre-rolls for $19.99

Five infused pre-rolls for $24.99

$8.99 infused pre-rolls

$19.99 infused blunts

50 percent off select edibles

Buy one Wana Fast product, get another for 50 percent off

$289.99 Puffco Peak

Buddy Boy

Five metro recreational locations

$16, $20 and $24 eighths

Canna City Dispensary

150 Eudora Drive, Commerce City

720-336-8689

$39 half-ounces

$15 grams of wax or shatter

Cherry Peak Dispensary

4601 East Mississippi Avenue

303-386-3185

$39 half-ounces

$15 grams of wax or shatter

The Clinic

Four metro locations

$25 quarter-ounces of small buds

30 to 50 percent off concentrates

But two vaporizer cartridges, get one for $1

Deals on select edibles

Cross Genetics

Three metro locations

$83.39 ounces

$60.36 ounces of shake

$9.53 grams of wax or shatter

$15.88 grams of live resin

$30.18 grams of diamonds and sauce

1-gram distillate cartridges for $38

$10 grams of moon rocks (med only)

$12 caviar cones (med only)

$350 ounces of wax or shatter (med only)

$420 ounces of live resin (med only)

500-milligram distillate cartridges for $13 (med only)

Denver Dispensary

4975 Vasquez Boulevard

303-308-1111

$130 ounces

8 grams of concentrate for $100

Eight 100-milligram edibles for $100

Eight pre-rolls for $25

Diego Pellicer

2949 West Alameda Avenue

720-787-4909

8 grams of wax for $88

$18 eighths

Euflora

Five metro locations

Buy one Dixie edible, get another for 50 percent off

Ganja Gourmet

1810 South Broadway

303-282-9333

$80.22 ounces

$12.71 eighths

$12.70 grams of wax and shatter

$18.27 grams of live resin

$20.65 refined grams of wax and shatter

$30.18 grams of terp crystals

500-milligram vaporizer cartridges for $14.30

Buy one, get one free on Mile High Xtraction products

25 percent off Med Pharm products (Fridays only)

15 to 25 percent off edibles (med only)

$15.70 grams of moon rocks (med only)

$320.38 grams of wax or shatter (med only)

Good Meds (med only)

8420 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

303-238-1253

3431 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood

303-761-9170

$94.99 ounces

$12.20 grams of budder

$12.90 grams of shatter

$403.75 ounces of wax or shatter (med only)

Green Cross of Cherry Creek

3500 South Oneida Way

303-321-4201

8 grams of wax or shatter for $94.44 and $113

10-milligram edibles for $4

Kaviar products for $20.99

500-milligram vaporizer cartridges for $14.99 and $15.99

1-gram vaporizer cartridges for $29.99

100-milligram edibles for $13

Greenfields

1798 West Mississippi Avenue

303-455-1795

$70 popcorn oucnes

$10 eighths

$20 grams of live resin

7 grams of shatter for $105

$10 infused joints

100-milligram edibles for $15

1-gram vaporizer cartridges for $35

$15 grams of wax and shatter (med only)

$350 ounces of wax and shatter (med only)

500-milligram edibles for $30 (med only)

100-milligram drinks for $12 (med only)

Green Sativa

8411 North Pecos Street H, Federal Heights

303-284-1155

$100 and $200 ounces

$12 grams of wax and shatter

7 grams of shatter for $84

500-milligram vaporizer cartridges for $15

1-gram distillate cartridges for $20

$7 pre-rolls

Three pre-rolls for $15

25 percent off select edibles

The Health Center

Three metro locations

$118 ounces

$65 half-ounces

4 grams of wax or shatter for $50

$5 pre-rolls

$7 kief pre-rolls

Buy one WYLD gummies, get another for $1

2 ounces for $219 (med only)

4 grams of live resin for $65 (med only)

20 percent off accessories

Life Flower Dispensary

4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale

720-389-7442

$110 ounces

8 grams of live resin for $200

Buy one cartridges, get another 50 percent off

25 percent off CBD topicals

Deals on select edibles

Lit

2001 South Broadway

720-420-4444

1630 Federal Boulevard

303-455-9333

$150 ounces

$6 joints

Buy a Puffco Peak dab rig, get a gram of live resin for $1

Little Brown House (med only)

1995 South Broadway

303-282-6206

300-milligram edibles for $25

200-milligram edibles for $23; CBD options for $25 and $27

500-milligram edibles for $27

1-gram edibles for $45

Peak MJ is located on 260 Broadway. Scott Lentz

Loud

5385 Quebec Street, Commerce City

303-288-1118

$90 ounces ($140 to mix and match)

$13 grams of wax

$17 grams of nug-run wax

$13 grams of moon rocks

500-milligram vaporizer cartridges for $13

1-gram edibles for $40.49 (med only)

Magic City Cannabis

3819 Quentin Street

720-692-1539

$110, $110 and $130 ounces

$80 popcorn ounces

$30 shake ounces

$15 percent off edibles

Buy one distillate cartridge, get one free

Mighty Tree

2268 South Delaware Street

720-642-9600

$145 ounces

$24 eighths

$50 grams of live resin

8 grams of live resin for $340

$16 grams of wax and shatter (med only)

$25 grams of live resin (med only)

$365 ounces of wax and shatter (med only)

40 grams of wax and shatter for $620 (med only)

4755 Lipan Street (med only)

303-600-8961

1-ounce baller jar of Mighty Melts rosin for $1,150

$700 ounces of diamonds

40 grams of diamonds for $1,000

Mile High Dispensary

1350 South Sheridan Boulevard

303-934-6337

$20 eighths

10 percent off top-shelf strains

Grams of wax or shatter for $13.50

4 grams of wax or shatter for $52.80

8 grams of wax or shatter for $104

20 percent off live resin

Buy two vaporizer cartridges, get one for 50 percent off

Buy one CBD patch, get another for 50 percent off

20 grams of wax or shatter for $250

40 grams of wax or shatter for $500

Mile High Wellness — Green Street

2291 South Kalamath Street

303-386-4280

$107, $120 and $132 ounces

8 grams of wax or shatter for $90

Five edibles for $15

$109 ounces (med only)

5 grams of wax or shatter for $50 (med only)

OG Medicinals

4995 Lima Street

303-375-6652

$79 popcorn ounces

$15 eighths

$15 grams of wax ($12.50 for medical patients)

$25 grams of live resin

Four infused cones for $20 (med only)

Pig N' Whistle

4801 West Colfax Avenue

720-542-3437

8 grams of shatter for $115

Two 500-milligram vaporizer cartridges for $30

100-milligram edibles for $12

$125 ounces (med only)

250-milligram edibles for $13

1-gram distillate cartridges for $15

$50 Snaxland eighths

$85 Snaxland quarter-ounces

PotCo (med only)

11101 East 51st Avenue

$75 ounces

$11 grams of wax or shatter

10 percent off vaporizer cartridges

10 percent off infused joints

Buy one edible, get another 20 percent off

Peak

260 Broadway

720-390-7804

$99 ounes

2 grams of wax for $30

2 grams of Viola or 14er live resin for $70

Deals on select edibles and vaporizer cartridges

RiNo Supply Co.

3100 Blake Street

303-296-2680

$15 grams of wax and shatter

$25 and $30 grams of live resin

$15 and $20 edibles

$50 Snaxland eighths

Reefer Madness

4401 East 46th Avenue

303-322-3404

$150 ounces ($120 for medical patients)

8 grams of wax or shatter for $120

8 grams of live resin for $160

500-milligram cartridges for $25

$50 grams of premium brand live resin

20 grams of wax or shatter for $240 (med only)

Spark

3900 East 48th Avenue

303-573-4800

$35 mix-and-match quarter-ounces

$15 grams of wax and shatter

$20 infused pre-rolls

1-gram vaporizer cartridges for $32

Deals on various edibles

$5 infused pre-rolls (med only)

$500 ounces of live resin (med only)

1-gram vaporizer cartridges for $20

The Stone

4820 Morrison Road

303-936-0111

$85 ounces

$37 ounces of shake and trim

$15 grams of wax and shatter

$20 grams of live resin

500-milligram distillate cartridges for $13

1-gram distillate cartridges for $20

$10 100-milligram gummies

Timberline Herbal Clinic and Wellness Center

3995 East 50th Avenue

303-322-0901

$78.63 ounces

8 grams of wax for $115

$5 off edibles

Xclusive Cannabis

Three metro locations

$16.77 grams of wax

500-milligram vaporizer cartridges for $12.99

1-milligram vaporizer cartridges $20.99

100-milligram THC syrup for $8.79

Stillwater coffee and tea for $13.99

One Oh HI seltzer for $4.99, three $11.99

Three infused pre-rolls for $18.99

Buy any Mary's Medicinal product, get a transdermal patch for a penny