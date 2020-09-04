Labor Day Marijuana Deals Abound Around Denver

Labor Day festivities will be a lot different this year, but the marijuana industry will be working overtime for you. Viewed as the last hurrah of the summer, Labor Day weekend is essentially the 4/20 of September, with dispensaries slashing prices on flower, hash, edibles and vape cartridges as they prepare for the fall season.
To spare you some web-surfing, we've compiled a list of the best dispensary deals in town this weekend.
Fair warning: Some of these prices don't include tax and/or require coupons to redeem (pick up a Westword or print out our e-edition for those); the dates, supplies and details of these deals vary at every dispensary. When in doubt, call ahead.
1136 Yuma
1136 Yuma Court
720-900-1136
$39 half-ounces
$15 grams of wax or shatter
Affinity
7739 East Colfax Avenue
720-479-8458
$5 off live concentrates and cartridges
$10 off any 2 grams of concentrate
20 grams of wax or shatter for $250 (med only)
$5 off PAX cartridges (med only)
2 grams of wax or shatter for $25 (med only)
Aroma
5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City
303-286-0420
$69.99 ounces
$12.99, $17.99 and $24.99 eighths
$9.99 grams of wax (5 grams for $47.99)
$9.99 grams of moon rocks
500-milligram cartridges for $9.99
Infused pre-rolls for $12.99
Berkeley Dispensary
5398 Sheridan Boulevard
720-310-8057
$39 half-ounces
$15 grams of wax or shatter
Bud Bum
1325 South Inca Street
303-209-1004
$100 ounces
$12.99 and $13.99 grams of wax or shatter
Five pre-rolls for $19.99
Five infused pre-rolls for $24.99
$8.99 infused pre-rolls
$19.99 infused blunts
50 percent off select edibles
Buy one Wana Fast product, get another for 50 percent off
$289.99 Puffco Peak
Buddy Boy
Five metro recreational locations
$16, $20 and $24 eighths
Canna City Dispensary
150 Eudora Drive, Commerce City
720-336-8689
$39 half-ounces
$15 grams of wax or shatter
Cherry Peak Dispensary
4601 East Mississippi Avenue
303-386-3185
$39 half-ounces
$15 grams of wax or shatter
The Clinic
Four metro locations
$25 quarter-ounces of small buds
30 to 50 percent off concentrates
But two vaporizer cartridges, get one for $1
Deals on select edibles
Cross Genetics
Three metro locations
$83.39 ounces
$60.36 ounces of shake
$9.53 grams of wax or shatter
$15.88 grams of live resin
$30.18 grams of diamonds and sauce
1-gram distillate cartridges for $38
$10 grams of moon rocks (med only)
$12 caviar cones (med only)
$350 ounces of wax or shatter (med only)
$420 ounces of live resin (med only)
500-milligram distillate cartridges for $13 (med only)
Denver Dispensary
4975 Vasquez Boulevard
303-308-1111
$130 ounces
8 grams of concentrate for $100
Eight 100-milligram edibles for $100
Eight pre-rolls for $25
Diego Pellicer
2949 West Alameda Avenue
720-787-4909
8 grams of wax for $88
$18 eighths
Euflora
Five metro locations
Buy one Dixie edible, get another for 50 percent off
Ganja Gourmet
1810 South Broadway
303-282-9333
$80.22 ounces
$12.71 eighths
$12.70 grams of wax and shatter
$18.27 grams of live resin
$20.65 refined grams of wax and shatter
$30.18 grams of terp crystals
500-milligram vaporizer cartridges for $14.30
Buy one, get one free on Mile High Xtraction products
25 percent off Med Pharm products (Fridays only)
15 to 25 percent off edibles (med only)
$15.70 grams of moon rocks (med only)
$320.38 grams of wax or shatter (med only)
Good Meds (med only)
8420 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
303-238-1253
3431 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood
303-761-9170
$94.99 ounces
$12.20 grams of budder
$12.90 grams of shatter
$403.75 ounces of wax or shatter (med only)
Green Cross of Cherry Creek
3500 South Oneida Way
303-321-4201
8 grams of wax or shatter for $94.44 and $113
10-milligram edibles for $4
Kaviar products for $20.99
500-milligram vaporizer cartridges for $14.99 and $15.99
1-gram vaporizer cartridges for $29.99
100-milligram edibles for $13
Greenfields
1798 West Mississippi Avenue
303-455-1795
$70 popcorn oucnes
$10 eighths
$20 grams of live resin
7 grams of shatter for $105
$10 infused joints
100-milligram edibles for $15
1-gram vaporizer cartridges for $35
$15 grams of wax and shatter (med only)
$350 ounces of wax and shatter (med only)
500-milligram edibles for $30 (med only)
100-milligram drinks for $12 (med only)
Green Sativa
8411 North Pecos Street H, Federal Heights
303-284-1155
$100 and $200 ounces
$12 grams of wax and shatter
7 grams of shatter for $84
500-milligram vaporizer cartridges for $15
1-gram distillate cartridges for $20
$7 pre-rolls
Three pre-rolls for $15
25 percent off select edibles
The Health Center
Three metro locations
$118 ounces
$65 half-ounces
4 grams of wax or shatter for $50
$5 pre-rolls
$7 kief pre-rolls
Buy one WYLD gummies, get another for $1
2 ounces for $219 (med only)
4 grams of live resin for $65 (med only)
20 percent off accessories
Life Flower Dispensary
4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale
720-389-7442
$110 ounces
8 grams of live resin for $200
Buy one cartridges, get another 50 percent off
25 percent off CBD topicals
Deals on select edibles
Lit
2001 South Broadway
720-420-4444
1630 Federal Boulevard
303-455-9333
$150 ounces
$6 joints
Buy a Puffco Peak dab rig, get a gram of live resin for $1
Little Brown House (med only)
1995 South Broadway
303-282-6206
300-milligram edibles for $25
200-milligram edibles for $23; CBD options for $25 and $27
500-milligram edibles for $27
1-gram edibles for $45
Loud
5385 Quebec Street, Commerce City
303-288-1118
$90 ounces ($140 to mix and match)
$13 grams of wax
$17 grams of nug-run wax
$13 grams of moon rocks
500-milligram vaporizer cartridges for $13
1-gram edibles for $40.49 (med only)
Magic City Cannabis
3819 Quentin Street
720-692-1539
$110, $110 and $130 ounces
$80 popcorn ounces
$30 shake ounces
$15 percent off edibles
Buy one distillate cartridge, get one free
Mighty Tree
2268 South Delaware Street
720-642-9600
$145 ounces
$24 eighths
$50 grams of live resin
8 grams of live resin for $340
$16 grams of wax and shatter (med only)
$25 grams of live resin (med only)
$365 ounces of wax and shatter (med only)
40 grams of wax and shatter for $620 (med only)
4755 Lipan Street (med only)
303-600-8961
1-ounce baller jar of Mighty Melts rosin for $1,150
$700 ounces of diamonds
40 grams of diamonds for $1,000
Mile High Dispensary
1350 South Sheridan Boulevard
303-934-6337
$20 eighths
10 percent off top-shelf strains
Grams of wax or shatter for $13.50
4 grams of wax or shatter for $52.80
8 grams of wax or shatter for $104
20 percent off live resin
Buy two vaporizer cartridges, get one for 50 percent off
Buy one CBD patch, get another for 50 percent off
20 grams of wax or shatter for $250
40 grams of wax or shatter for $500
Mile High Wellness — Green Street
2291 South Kalamath Street
303-386-4280
$107, $120 and $132 ounces
8 grams of wax or shatter for $90
Five edibles for $15
$109 ounces (med only)
5 grams of wax or shatter for $50 (med only)
OG Medicinals
4995 Lima Street
303-375-6652
$79 popcorn ounces
$15 eighths
$15 grams of wax ($12.50 for medical patients)
$25 grams of live resin
Four infused cones for $20 (med only)
Pig N' Whistle
4801 West Colfax Avenue
720-542-3437
8 grams of shatter for $115
Two 500-milligram vaporizer cartridges for $30
100-milligram edibles for $12
$125 ounces (med only)
250-milligram edibles for $13
1-gram distillate cartridges for $15
$50 Snaxland eighths
$85 Snaxland quarter-ounces
PotCo (med only)
11101 East 51st Avenue
$75 ounces
$11 grams of wax or shatter
10 percent off vaporizer cartridges
10 percent off infused joints
Buy one edible, get another 20 percent off
Peak
260 Broadway
720-390-7804
$99 ounes
2 grams of wax for $30
2 grams of Viola or 14er live resin for $70
Deals on select edibles and vaporizer cartridges
RiNo Supply Co.
3100 Blake Street
303-296-2680
$15 grams of wax and shatter
$25 and $30 grams of live resin
$15 and $20 edibles
$50 Snaxland eighths
Reefer Madness
4401 East 46th Avenue
303-322-3404
$150 ounces ($120 for medical patients)
8 grams of wax or shatter for $120
8 grams of live resin for $160
500-milligram cartridges for $25
$50 grams of premium brand live resin
20 grams of wax or shatter for $240 (med only)
Spark
3900 East 48th Avenue
303-573-4800
$35 mix-and-match quarter-ounces
$15 grams of wax and shatter
$20 infused pre-rolls
1-gram vaporizer cartridges for $32
Deals on various edibles
$5 infused pre-rolls (med only)
$500 ounces of live resin (med only)
1-gram vaporizer cartridges for $20
The Stone
4820 Morrison Road
303-936-0111
$85 ounces
$37 ounces of shake and trim
$15 grams of wax and shatter
$20 grams of live resin
500-milligram distillate cartridges for $13
1-gram distillate cartridges for $20
$10 100-milligram gummies
Timberline Herbal Clinic and Wellness Center
3995 East 50th Avenue
303-322-0901
$78.63 ounces
8 grams of wax for $115
$5 off edibles
Xclusive Cannabis
Three metro locations
$16.77 grams of wax
500-milligram vaporizer cartridges for $12.99
1-milligram vaporizer cartridges $20.99
100-milligram THC syrup for $8.79
Stillwater coffee and tea for $13.99
One Oh HI seltzer for $4.99, three $11.99
Three infused pre-rolls for $18.99
Buy any Mary's Medicinal product, get a transdermal patch for a penny
