Latest Marijuana Recall Hits Fort Collins and Longmont

Another marijuana recall over mold and yeast concerns has hit Colorado, with the latest safety notice impacting dispensaries in Fort Collins and Longmont.
According to a June 14 recall notice from the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, Kind Care of Colorado in Fort Collins and Longmont dispensary Elevated sold potentially unsafe marijuana flower, shake and pre-rolled joints from February 10 to June 6 of this year. Both medical and recreational marijuana harvests were included in the recall.
"Consumers who have this affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to the Regulated Marijuana Store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. If consumers experience adverse health effects from consuming the Regulated Marijuana, they should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form," the recall reads.
Affected strains include Lemon Hash Sour Diesel, Mac n' Cheese, Modified Grapes and Phantom Cookies.
The MED did not include the facility in which the recalled marijuana originated, but all marijuana sold at Kind Care of Colorado has the following license numbers on its packaging: 402-00841 (medical) and 402R-00516 (recreational), while Elevated products have the license number 402R-00749 (recreational).
"Consumers should check the label of their container of Regulated Marijuana for the...license numbers and Harvest Batch numbers," the MED adds.
Kind Care of Colorado and Elevated share common ownership, according to MED records. Neither dispensary responded to requests for comment.
This is the tenth recall in less than three months to hit Colorado, according to the MED, with all of them connected to various forms of mold and yeast.
A bill passed this past session by the Colorado Legislature will soon allow the MED to embargo or destroy marijuana products that are deemed unsafe to the public in a manner similar to how the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regulates food and drink. That measure, signed by Governor Jared Polis in March and set to take effect this summer, should give marijuana regulators the ability to move faster when disciplining bad actors or quarantining potentially unsafe products, according to the MED.