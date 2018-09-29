Reader: LAX Okays Weed, Now Denver Needs to Grow Up!

Los Angeles Airport is now allowing travelers to carry marijuana. According to the LAX website, the "Los Angeles Airport Police Department will allow passengers to travel through LAX with up to 28.5 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of concentrated marijuana," the amounts allowed under Proposition 64, the California initiative that legalized recreational cannabis in that state starting in 2018.
Meanwhile, even though Colorado legalized recreational cannabis four years earlier, Denver International Airport still prohibits possession of cannabis, as explained on flydenver.com.
Discussion of both policies quickly took off. Says John:
See? Progress is slow but steady.
Responds Bryon:
Think of medical patients who need to travel. Not the haha, I got my red-card patients...the REAL patients. Not being able to travel with the appropriate medication under the assumption that you can get what you need at another med state is BS. Other states will most likely not have what you need. As a caregiver who went on a vacation to California, I can tell you that we were unable to find any medicine that would work for our severely disabled patient, and of course I would not risk taking it through the airport myself.
Notes Parker:
TSA has been told for years not to mess with personal amounts of medicine. Flying with ounces is just stupid.
Adds Joel:
In 2016 DIA wrote exactly 0 tickets for weed. They don't care.
But Justin wonders:
They state "be aware of the laws regarding marijuana in the states you're traveling to," but what happens if your plane has to make an emergency landing elsewhere? Probably still not smart to travel with it until we end federal prohibition.
And Brent concludes:
Denver needs to grow the fuck up.
Keep reading for more of our coverage of cannabis and travel.
"LAX Now Allows Passengers to Carry Weed. What About Denver?"
"Ask a Stoner: Did TSA Just Okay Flying With Marijuana?"
"Ask a Stoner: Will TSA Find My Edibles?"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Some of the Stinkiest Stuff Left in Aspen Airport's Pot Amnesty Box Isn't Marijuana"
Here's the complete LAX policy on pot: "While federal law prohibits the possession of marijuana (inclusive of federal airspace), California’s passage of proposition 64, effective January 1, 2018, allows for individuals 21 years of age or older to possess up to 28.5 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of concentrated marijuana for personal consumption. In accordance with Proposition 64, the Los Angeles Airport Police Department will allow passengers to travel through LAX with up to 28.5 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of concentrated marijuana. However, passengers should be aware that marijuana laws vary state by state and they are encouraged to check the laws of the states in which they plan to travel."
According to DIA communications manager Emily Williams, LAX's move isn't spurring Denver's airport in a new direction. "Because marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, we do not have plans to revisit our policy at this time, nor has it changed," she explains in an email.
What do you think about LAX's move? Denver's position? Do you fly with pot? If so, in what form? Post your response in a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!