Reader: LAX Okays Weed, Now Denver Needs to Grow Up!

Los Angeles Airport is now allowing travelers to carry marijuana. According to the LAX website, the "Los Angeles Airport Police Department will allow passengers to travel through LAX with up to 28.5 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of concentrated marijuana," the amounts allowed under Proposition 64, the California initiative that legalized recreational cannabis in that state starting in 2018.

Meanwhile, even though Colorado legalized recreational cannabis four years earlier, Denver International Airport still prohibits possession of cannabis, as explained on flydenver.com.

Discussion of both policies quickly took off. Says John: