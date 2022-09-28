Why Colorado Tokers Love Lost Cause

Walking around for hours only to discover you've been wandering in circles can be anywhere from infuriating to terrifying. A fair share of cannabis strains have that effect, handcuffing our brains with forgetful trips to the grocery store and unneeded laps around the house. The mindless wanderer is one of the few stereotypes I try to avoid, yet that's exactly who I was last week.
Smoking a strain called Lost Cause is like signing up for a marching band to nowhere, which is where I was mentally for about three hours after each session. Throw away any sympathy, though, because I received several warnings. Lost Cause's name, parents and space-mutant look all scream "Back off!," but there I was at the dispensary, acting like a moth to a flame. In my defense, any pothead would be attracted to such an attractive combo of cannabis flavors.
A mix of Amnesia Haze and Do-Si-Dos, Lost Cause is a relatively new product from Trichome Farms. The Oregon Breeder created the hybrid strain in search of a bulkier, more potent Amnesia Haze. Although Lost Cause was successful in achieving bigger yields and flavor and brain-melting effects similar to those of the Dutch specialty, it does almost too good a job of magnifying Amnesia Haze.
I love Lost Cause's mix of cheesy, hashy and citrus flavors, and the mindless high undoubtedly has its purposes, but I couldn't handle being so stupid for so long. My body maintained energy long enough for me to get frustrated with the lack of mental awareness and concentration, and the munchies were insatiable. Dieters, consider this a warning: A day of healthy eating will invariably turn into a lost cause after smoking this strain. I could not eat enough meals, snacks or sweets, but at least all that devouring usually includes enough carbs to make me sluggish and sleep off the fog.
Looks: Clunky, segmented and prone to foxtailing, Lost Cause's buds range from tall to oblong, but are dense enough to look modern. Its sugar leaves embed themselves in the moss-green buds as well, giving the plant an oddly intimidating swamp-thing look.
Smell: Funky, sweet and zesty, Lost Cause has an enticing aroma for cheesy weed fans, emitting classic qualities of Dutch Haze and newer characteristics of American Cookies. Subtle notes of citrus and dank soil are also common.
Flavor: Lost Cause's spiciness is more noticeable in the flavor, with funky, earthy and citrus notes playing backup after a zesty start. Joints showcase the strain's layers most effectively, allowing tastebuds to get used to the terpenes, likely myrcene and caryophyllene.
Effects: Lost Cause turns me into a body without a head, wandering around the house as I try to remember why I left my seat in the first place. That mental confusion isn't alone forever, however, with physical effects taking hold after ninety minutes or so. Even for a planned stay on the couch, the mental droop is hard to deal with, and sleeping is the only way out. If you're able to stay awake, expect limited thinking, lots of eating and occasional drooling.
Where to find it: Dabbington, Durango Organics, Herbs 4 You, Higher Grade, the Joint, Lightshade, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Rocky Road, Spark Dispensary and Strawberry Fields recently had Lost Cause on the menu, although more stores are likely to carry it, given the reach of the companies growing and extracting the strain.
We've seen Lost Cause cuts from Cannabis Corp and Indico, while Indico, Mountain Select, Viola and West Edison have extracted the strain. Indico's cut, available in both flower and rosin vape cartridges, showcases Lost Cause's cheeseboard flavor and sedative effects well, and Mountain Select and Viola's extraction are both worth a try if you're seeking thickened versions of the flavor and high.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]